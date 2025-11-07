Minister Thembi Simelane on Amnesty International report

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, has noted and welcomed the recently published Amnesty International report titled “Flooded and Forgotten”. The report touches mainly on the increase in informal settlements and the right to housing in South Africa.

Among other things, the report delves into related issues such as the country’s apparent lack of affordable housing and the upgrading of informal settlements.

According to Minister Simelane, the report confirms the enormity of work to restore people’s dignity through the delivery of sustainable human settlements.

However, the assertion that “informal settlements are a manifestation of the failure of successive governments in South Africa to guarantee the right to adequate housing among other human rights” is unfortunately inaccurate.

“Redressing the imbalances of the past cannot be achieved overnight. The democratic government has provided decent shelter to millions of deserving and qualifying households. From 2021 to 2025, we have invested over R15 billion in the upgrading of informal settlements. Between 2025 and 2028, we plan to spend just over R14 billion on over 4000 various informal settlements upgrading projects across the country. This shows our commitment to bettering the lives of those living in informal settlements”, said Minister Simelane.

It is worth stating that the constitution enjoins us to “take reasonable legislative and other measures, within its available resources…” to provide access to adequate housing. While the government might not have provided adequate housing for all qualifying beneficiaries, its resolve to do the latter has not changed.

However, this will be done in accordance with the laws and policies of the republic. Double-dipping attempts, land invasions, and lawlessness impede housing developments in the country. Moreover, the “not-in-my-backyard” attitude has been one of the obstacles, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, to providing permanent shelter for the flood victims.

Several projects have responded to people’s housing needs across the country. These include KZN’s Kanku Road, Pilgrim X, Cornubia and Bhambayi, Gauteng’s Riverside View and N2 Gateway in the Western Cape. This is a clear indication that flood victims and residents of informal settlements have not been forgotten.

“We are a caring Government that fully understands the plight of those in need of adequate housing. We shall never turn our backs on those in need. Restoring people’s dignity is our mandate. We dare not fail”, concluded Minister Simelane.

