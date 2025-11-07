Submit Release
Minister John Steenhuisen engages with bee industry, 10 Nov

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, will be leading a crucial stakeholder engagement session with the bee industry on 10 November 2025 in Western Cape. The purpose of the engagement is to promote and support the sector, unlock opportunities to enhance coordination and alignment between Government and the industry in the interest of empowering the beekeeping community, and advancing the growth of the national apiculture sector.

The event will be held under the theme, “Bees and beyond: unlocking opportunities to grow a sustainable and inclusive beekeeping industry”. The engagement will focus on the department’s efforts in raising awareness on the importance of the beekeeping value chain and Government’s role in improving bee production in South Africa.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Date: Monday, 10 November 2025
Time: 10:00 – 16:00
Venue: Oude Raapkraal, West Lake Cape Town, Western Cape

To rsvp, please contact:
Mr Samuel Kgatla
Cell: 066 084 6653
E-mail: SamuelK@nda.gov.za

Enquiries:
Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson
Ms Joylene van Wyk
Cell: 083 292 7399
E-mail: joylenev@nda.gov.za

