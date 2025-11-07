Western Cape Environmental Affairs and Development Planning on Environmental Impact Assessments recognition

The Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning (DEA&DP) has been recognised as one of South Africa’s leading competent authorities for managing Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs), earning second place nationally in the 2025 EIA Performance Awards of the Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (EAPASA).

Receiving the award on behalf of the department, Zaahir Toefy, one of the directors responsible for Development Planning, expressed deep appreciation for the acknowledgement. “This is a remarkable recognition of collective effort and shared commitment to sustainable development.”

Toefy added, “This recognition does not belong to one individual or even one institution. It reflects the dedication of many committed role players who together uphold the principles of sustainable development in our province.”

The department extended its gratitude to its team of environmental officers, whose professionalism, integrity, and commitment to environmental stewardship form the foundation of the province’s EIA system.

“Every application reviewed, every site visit conducted, and every decision taken is a testament to their hard work,” Toefy added. “Our success is built on their expertise and dedication.”

Acknowledging the leadership and vision that guide the department, Toefy expressed thanks to the provincial Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Minister Anton Bredell, Head of Department, Gerhard Gerber, and the Senior Management Service for their continued support and strategic direction.

This achievement also extends beyond government. The department recognised the vital contributions of environmental assessment practitioners, interested and affected parties, and developers who engage constructively within the EIA process.

Minister Bredell said this award recognises the consistent leading role the department plays in terms of EIA management in South Africa. “The Western Cape Government knows that to have a thriving and growing economy, government processes, such as EIA management, are crucial. Without the EIA team, we cannot support growth in our economy which is balanced with environmental protection.”

“This award is a symbol of partnership,” said Gerber. “It recognises that when we collaborate, engage meaningfully, and commit to excellence, we can ensure development that supports both economic growth and environmental protection and better service the residents of the Western Cape.”

The Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning remains committed to strengthening the integrity, fairness, and effectiveness of its EIA system, ensuring that the province continues to lead in sustainable and responsible development.

Enquiries:

Head of communication

Rudolf van Jaarsveldt

Cell: 076 329 5027

E-mail: Rudolf.VanJaarsveldt@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates