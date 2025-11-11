Tactical Communication Market to Reach USD $30 Billion by 2029 at 7.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Tactical Communication Market In 2025?

The market size for tactical communication has seen a significant increase in recent years. The market, which is projected to escalate from $20.92 billion in 2024 to $22.58 billion in 2025, is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The rise during the historical period is the result of robust economic expansion in the emerging markets, a surge in investments, and amplified spending on military hardware.

The tactical communication market is projected to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, increasing to a size of $30 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Various factors contributing to the growth projected in this timeframe include enhanced government backing, swift urbanisation, and escalated defence spending. Key trends for this period place importance on data-sharing models for boosting market standing, the release of innovative products to boost productivity and gain competitive leverage, the development of advanced technology products, emphasis on swift communication to improve marketplace standing, utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance product options, the deployment of new tactical radio extenders over satellite solutions for enhancing the reach of tactical radios, and a focus on partnerships and collaborations to widen their product reach and geographical presence.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Tactical Communication Market?

The escalation in government spending for military use is projected to fuel the expansion of the tactical communication market. The term 'military applications' encompasses the procurement, research, development, testing, evaluation, and training of tactical vehicles, vessels, aircraft, equipment, and weaponry employed or controlled by government military forces. Tactical communications are used in military applications to disseminate information between commands, individuals, or locations on the battlefield, especially instructions and military intelligence. Consequently, an increase in government spending on military applications is expected to stimulate the tactical communication market. As an illustration, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent non-profit organization based in Sweden, reported in April 2024 that total global military spending touched $2443 billion in 2023, a jump of 6.8% in real terms from 2022. Russia’s military spending swelled by 24% to an estimated $109 billion in 2023, reflecting a 57% surge over the previous nine years. Therefore, the escalation in government spending for military use is propelling the expansion of the tactical communication market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Tactical Communication Industry?

Major players in the Tactical Communication Global Market Report 2025 include:

• L3Harris Technologies Inc

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Thales Group

• BAE Systems PLC

• Leonardo SpA

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Aselsan AS

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Tactical Communication Industry?

The adoption of technological innovation is a prominent trend within the tactical communications market. Many leading companies are honing in on this trend by creating pioneering tech solutions to boost their market presence. For example, in March 2023, Thuraya, an esteemed mobile and satellite service provider based in the UAE, introduced T-TAC, a novel tactical radio extender over satellite. This beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communications solution was developed in collaboration with Cobham Satcom, a Denmark-based company specialising in both land and maritime radio and satellite communication equipment. The system ensures seamless communication amongst users on land, sea, and air by utilising an advanced generic converter unit that enables communication through satellite over tactical radio and push-to-talk (PTT) devices. Characterised by its mobility and low power consumption technology, this solution is optimised for use during movement or pauses. Thuraya has praised T-TAC as a standout solution amid tactical radios, which attests their commitment to crafting groundbreaking technology.

What Segments Are Covered In The Tactical Communication Market Report?

The tactical communication market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Networking Radios, Multiband RadioSATCOM (Satellite Communication), Video Processors, Other Products

2) By Platform: Underwater Tactical Communication Systems, Airborne Tactical Communication Systems, Land Tactical Communication Systems, Shipborne Tactical Communication Systems

3) By Technology: Time Division Multiplexing, Next Generation Networks

4) BY Application: Integrated Strategic Resources, Communication, Combat, Command And Control, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Networking Radios: Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), High-Frequency (HF) Radios, Very High-Frequency (VHF) Radios

2) By Multiband Radios: Handheld Multiband Radios, Manpack Multiband Radios

3) By SATCOM (Satellite Communication): SATCOM Terminals, SATCOM Transceivers, SATCOM Antennas

4) By Video Processors: Tactical Video Encoders, Video Compression Units, Image Processing Units

5) By Other Products: Communication Headsets, Intercom Systems, Data Link Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Tactical Communication Market By 2025?

The Tactical Communication Global Market Report 2025 indicates that North America topped the list for the largest tactical communication market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific projected as the quickest growing region. The report encapsulates a detailed overview of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

