Small Arms and Light Weapons Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Small Arms and Light Weapons Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been significant growth in the market size of small arms and light weapons. The market, which is forecasted to rise from $9.81 billion in 2024 to $10.41 billion in 2025, will do so at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors such as an increase in disposable income, the emergence of new markets, the escalation in urban combat, a surge in incidents of domestic abuse, more military spending, and the rising occurrence of drug smuggling and terrorism activities, have attributed to the historical growth of this market.

In the upcoming years, the market size for small arms and light weapons is anticipated to experience a significant expansion. It is projected to escalate to $13.5 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This enhancement during the forecast period can be related to the amplifying defense expenditure and military modernization agendas. Notable trends during this period encompass the utilization of polymers in the manufacture of light weapons and ammunition, improvements in design and modularity for military-grade weaponry, the application of 3-d printing techniques in small arms production, laser technology, day/night de camouflage technology for light weapons, along with a surge in mergers and acquisitions.

Download a free sample of the small arms and light weapons market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3666&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Small Arms and Light Weapons Market?

The surge in defense expenditure is predicted to propel the expansion of the small arms and light weapons market throughout the forecasted timeline. Global nations are pouring funds into defense due to their ongoing clashes and competition with other countries. For example, as reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a research institute based in Sweden, the worldwide military expenditure was roughly $2.24 trillion in 2023. The United States consistently presents among the largest military budgets, hovering around $1 trillion. Meanwhile, Asia and Oceania are showing escalating budgets, mirroring increased geopolitical strains, reaching approximately $563 billion. Europe has drastically boosted its military spending in response to safety concerns, nearing $500 billion. On the contrary, Africa's military spending remains comparatively low at around $51 billion. Therefore, the upsurge in defense expenditure stimulates the growth of the small arms and light weapons market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Small Arms and Light Weapons Market?

Major players in the Small Arms and Light Weapons Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc

• Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc

• General Dynamics Corporation

• SIG Sauer, Inc

• Heckler & Koch GmbH

• FN Herstal S.A.

• Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC

• Thales Group

• GLOCK Gesellschaft m.b.H.

• Israel Weapons Industry (IWI)

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Small Arms and Light Weapons Sector?

In a bid to bolster security measures and curb illicit trade of arms, leading firms in the small arms and light weapons market are zeroing in on strategic collaborations. These strategic partnerships are consolidated efforts using the resources and abilities of multiple organizations to realize shared objectives. For instance, in February 2024, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a UN agency based in the U.S., kicked off a cooperative initiative alongside the Ministries of Interior/Internal Affairs in Tirana and Pristina, and the National SALW Commissions. This initiative aims to strengthen cross-border cooperation and improve institutional structures for regulating small arms and light weapons (SALW). The initiative is designed to address illegal trafficking and misuse of arms in the Western Balkans by prioritizing capacity enhancement, implementing modern surveillance methods, and boosting data exchange mechanisms amongst law enforcement bodies for improved regional safety and stability.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Share?

The small arms and light weapons market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Small Arms And Light Weapons

2) By Action: Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic

3) By Caliber: 14.5 mm, 9 mm, 12.7 mm, 5.56 mm, 14.5 mm, 7.62 mm

4) By Firing Systems: Gas Operated, Manual, Recoil Operated

5) By End-User Sector: Law Enforcement, Military & Defense, Civil & Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Small Arms: Handguns, Rifles, Submachine Guns, Shotguns

2) By Light Weapons: Machine Guns, Grenade Launchers, Mortars, Anti-Tank Weapons

View the full small arms and light weapons market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-arms-and-light-weapons-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Small Arms and Light Weapons Market?

In the Small Arms and Light Weapons Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in 2024. Forecasts project that Western Europe will outpace other regions in growth in the global small arms and light weapons market. The report includes comprehensive market analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Small Arms and Light Weapons Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Land Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/land-based-defense-equipment-global-market-report

Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-weapons-global-market-report

Light Weapons Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/light-weapons-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.