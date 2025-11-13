AXA IM Select Wins Triple Honors at Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025 for Multi-Asset, Multi-Manager, and AI Innovation

France Germani, Global Head of AXA IM Select

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AXA IM Select , a global multi-manager and business unit of AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), has been recognized with three top distinctions from the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025: Best Multi-Asset Manager – Global, 2025, Best Multi-Manager Investment Solutions – Global, 2025, and Excellence in Innovation in AI-Powered Client Engagement – Global, 2025. Conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media , these awards highlight AXA IM Select's leadership in driving product innovation, delivering sophisticated investment strategies, and pioneering new approaches to client engagement through cutting-edge technology.These recognitions reflect a year of significant advancements across AXA IM Select's global platform, from expanding multi-asset and multi-manager capabilities to integrating artificial intelligence tools designed to enhance client experience, engagement, and operational excellence. In an increasingly complex financial landscape, AXA IM Select's ability to combine innovative technology with strong investment fundamentals continues to set it apart as a trusted and forward-looking investment partner worldwide."Recognizing AXA IM Select with these three prestigious awards is a testament to their commitment to excellence, innovation, and client-centric strategies," said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media. "Their ability to integrate advanced technology, particularly AI-driven engagement, along with robust multi-asset investment offerings, positions them as a global benchmark for strategic leadership in asset management.""We are thrilled to have received the awards for Best Multi-Asset Manager and Best Multi-Manager Investment Solutions, alongside recognition for Excellence in Innovation in AI-powered Client Engagement in the recent Global Brand Frontier Awards. At AXA IM Select, we remain committed to our aim of delivering the best possible outcomes on behalf of our clients. I am also deeply encouraged by the way our business has embraced innovation and AI-driven solutions to enhance our client engagement. Whether it’s achieving growth, generating an income, or preserving wealth, we want to help our clients fulfil their investment aims," said France Germani, Global Head of AXA IM SelectAbout AXA IM SelectAXA IM Select is a global multi-manager providing investment management and advisory services aiming to help individuals and institutions meet their financial goals. Part of the BNP Paribas Group, AXA IM Select is a business unit of AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), with assets under management of €35 billion* across Europe and Asia.*30 June 2025. This figure includes assets under management and advisory for all AXA IM Select businesses, as well as variable annuity assets that we provide hedging services on. The AXA IM Select businesses include AXA IM Select Asia Limited, based in Hong Kong, Architas Multi-Manager Europe Ltd, based in Dublin, AXA IM Select France, and AXA IM Select Belgium.About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a leading global consulting and media firm specializing in brand intelligence, strategic recognition, and high-impact storytelling. The company champions excellence by identifying and celebrating organizations that exemplify leadership, innovation, customer experience, and social responsibility. Through its editorial platforms and annual awards, BBRM serves as a trusted voice on global brand performance and transformation.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsFounded by Boston Brand Research & Media, the Global Brand Frontier Awards honor outstanding companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets. Known for its rigorous selection process, the awards celebrate innovation, leadership, and a bold commitment to excellence. The 2024 awards recognized top-tier organizations, including Palo Alto Networks, Etihad Airways, AXA IM Select, Standard Chartered, HSBC Philippines, RAKBANK, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Krungthai Bank, Banque Misr, and many more innovators.To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, visit: https://www.bostonbrandmedia.com/register-for-the-2025-frontier-awards For more information, please contact:

