iCare HMO Wins 'Brand Transformation of the Year – Philippines, 2025' from the Global Brand Frontier Awards

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iCare HMO , one of the Philippines’ leading health maintenance organizations (HMOs), has been honored with the “Brand Transformation of the Year – Philippines, 2025” award from the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media , one of the world’s most reputed and highly regarded platforms for recognizing corporate excellence and brand innovation.This prestigious award celebrates iCare HMO’s remarkable brand evolution, underscoring its success in digital transformation, customer experience enhancement, and the integration of sustainable health care practices that align with modern consumer needs. The recognition highlights how the company has redefined the health maintenance experience in the Philippines through technology-driven services, people-centered care, and brand authenticity.iCare HMO’s transformation story represents a new standard for health service innovation and brand evolution in Southeast Asia,” said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media. “By integrating digital platforms, wellness initiatives, and sustainability principles into its core operations, iCare HMO’s has not only elevated its brand presence but also deepened its societal impact. We are proud to recognize them with the ‘Brand Transformation of the Year – Philippines, 2025’ award at the Global Brand Frontier Awards.The Global Brand Frontier Awards, conducted annually by Boston Brand Research & Media, honor organizations worldwide that drive innovation, sustainability, and impactful transformation across industries. The recognition of iCare HMO reflects its successful rebranding journey and its leadership in advancing digital health ecosystems in the Philippines, combining trust, accessibility, and technology to serve the modern Filipino customer.Through its forward-looking brand strategy, iCare HMO’s has embraced digital health platforms, customer self-service solutions, and data-driven wellness programs that enhance efficiency and convenience. Its renewed brand identity emphasizes prevention, inclusivity, and long-term well-being, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable and human-centered health care in the region.This global recognition validates the dedication of our entire organization to deliver transformative health care that truly resonates with today’s customers,” said iCare’s President and CEO, Geronimo V. Francisco. “Our brand transformation represents our ongoing journey to be more digital, more customer-centric, and more compassionate in everything we do. We are deeply honored to be recognized by Boston Brand Research & Media as a brand shaping the future of health and wellness in the Philippines. iCare was the only HMO to have earned such distinction/ award (Brand Transformation).With this accolade, iCare HMO joins an elite group of organizations recognized by the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025 for redefining brand value through innovation, sustainability, and strategic leadership.About iCare HMOFounded in 1991, iCare is the trusted HMO partner of the Philippines’ top employers and leading companies, delivering affordable, reliable, and innovative healthcare solutions that build healthier, more productive workforces.We serve high-impact industries like IT-BPM / BPO, Real Estate, Hospitality, FMCG, Retail, Manufacturing, Industrials, Professional Services, and more. Our HR-driven benefit plans empower organizations to offer the best employee healthcare while managing cost, risk, and compliance.Backed by Singaporean expertise and strengthened through strategic partnerships, iCare blends global standards with deep local insight. We lead with technology, data, and a relentless focus on service. We have a large medical network in the country with over 2,000 clinics and hospitals and 50,000+ doctors. We also maintain the best medical-loss ratio in the HMO industry, ensuring maximum value for clients.Award-winning HMO, Trusted by the BestWe were the first HMO in the Philippines to voluntarily extend COVID-19 coverage, earning recognition from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and a Circle of Excellence award at the Asia CEO Awards.From 2018 to 2022, we achieved a 29% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). This strong and sustained performance propelled us from 12th place to 5th in the Philippine HMO industry as of 2024.In 2023, we were named by Statista and the Philippine Daily Inquirer as one of the Top 25 Fastest-Growing Companies in the Philippines, the only HMO included.In 2025, iCare became the only Philippine HMO to win at the Insurance Asia Awards, and was selected by Harvard Business School as a FIELD Global Capstone Project Partner.We introduced sachet-type prepaid health plans and continue to lead with digital innovation, ecommerce integration, and tailored corporate plans, making quality healthcare accessible to more Filipinos. Through smarter plans, better partnerships, and a future-ready approach to care, we help you say yes to better health!Website: www.icare.com.ph About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a global consulting and media organization specializing in brand intelligence, corporate storytelling, and strategic recognition. Through a research-driven approach, it highlights brands that exemplify leadership, innovation, digital excellence, and sustainability.As one of the world’s most reputed award and recognition platforms, Boston Brand Research & Media empowers organizations to amplify their reputation and impact through its prestigious Global Brand Frontier Awards program.Website: www.bostonbrandmedia.com About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsThe Global Brand Frontier Awards, founded by Boston Brand Research & Media, celebrate organizations and leaders that are redefining industries through innovation, brand transformation, and sustainable leadership. Known for its rigorous, research-based selection methodology, the program honors companies that are shaping the next era of global business excellence.The 2025 edition of the awards recognizes pioneering brands from banking, health care, technology, and energy, organizations that are driving growth and positive change across global markets.To learn more or nominate your company for the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, visit:

