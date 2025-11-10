Autonomous Military Weapons Market CAGR to be at 10.7% from 2025 to 2029 | $26.98 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Autonomous Military Weapons Market?

The market for autonomous military weapons has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market, which will be worth $16.36 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $17.96 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Previous conflicts and military strategies, investments in research and development, regulatory achievements, historic budget distributions, and both triumphs and setbacks have all contributed to this growth during the historical period.

The market size of autonomous military weapons is predicted to surge significantly in the forthcoming years, reaching $26.98 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth during the forecast period is reportedly due to factors such as the implementation by non-state entities, supply chain fluctuations, public sentiment and advocacy, geopolitical changes, and competition and innovation within the industry. Principal trends projected during this period include public opinion and approval, partnerships and alliances, geopolitical conflicts, ethical implications, and cost-effectiveness.

Download a free sample of the autonomous military weapons market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3194&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Autonomous Military Weapons Market?

Growth in the autonomous military weapons market has been fueled in part by the capacity to accurately execute high-risk tasks. Weapon autonomy reduces the need for military personnel to partake in hazardous pursuits or places them at life-threatening risk. Moreover, improved response pace in decision-making and consistent target monitoring could potentially enhance accuracy. This technology offers a broader information scope, improved precision and predictability in certain functions, liberating humans from mundane or repetitive activities, and facilitating access to environments that are inhospitable to remote control mechanisms. Superpowers like the USA, China, and Russia are heavily investing in AI for weaponry and competing for dominance in this field. As per the US-based independent agency, the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a racially charged shooter caused the deaths of 10 people in Buffalo, New York in May 2022. Reasons for this include a 357% increase in the examination of domestic terrorism over the previous ten years. The second-highest incidence category during this timeframe was violent extremism spurred by anti-government or anti-authority sentiments, resulting in 15 fatalities. Therefore, the capacity to strike targets without direct human intervention while concurrently reducing danger to human life will stimulate the autonomous military weapons market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Autonomous Military Weapons Market?

Major players in the Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China North Industries Group Corporation Limited

• Aviation Industry Corporation of China

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus Group Inc.

• Kalashnikov Concern LLC

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Autonomous Military Weapons Industry?

Primary businesses in the autonomous military weapons market, such as BAE Systems Australia from Australia, who are known for their defense and security services, are concentrating on pioneering new products like unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). These UGVs operate on solid ground without the need for a human controller. The STRIX hybrid VTOL uncrewed air system, unveiled by BAE Systems Australia in February 2023, is an exemplary innovation. It is intended for executing air-to-ground strikes with targeted munitions which strengthens combat abilities. Besides this, STRIX is also purposed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) assignments, thereby promoting real-time data gathering and enhanced understanding of operational environments. It's engineered to function as a ""loyal wingman"", contributing additional support and firepower when working in tandem with manned aircraft.

What Segments Are Covered In The Autonomous Military Weapons Market Report?

The autonomous military weapons market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous

2) By Product: Missiles, Rockets, Guided Bombs, Target Pods, Others

3) By Platform: Land, Airborne, Naval

Subsegments:

1) By Autonomous: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Autonomous Ground Vehicles (AGVs), Naval Autonomous Systems, Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS)

2) By Semi-Autonomous: Remote-Controlled Weapons, Human-In-The-loop Systems, Targeting Systems With Autonomous Features

View the full autonomous military weapons market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-military-weapons-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Autonomous Military Weapons Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominant position in the global autonomous military weapons market. The market report predicts that Western Europe will experience the most rapid expansion in the coming period. Regions analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Autonomous Military Weapons Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Air Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-based-defense-equipment-global-market-report

Aerospace Defense Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-defense-global-market-report

Defense Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.