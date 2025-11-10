Fermentation Chemicals Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Fermentation Chemicals Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, the fermentation chemicals market size has been experiencing steady growth. The market is projected to increase from $70.98 billion in 2024 to $74.51 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Several factors have contributed to this growth during the historic period, including government policies and incentives, expansion in industrial biotechnology, a transition towards bio-based products, increased pharmaceutical applications, and a surge in demand for biofuel production.

There is a prediction for the fermentation chemicals market size to witness robust growth in the upcoming years. The market is projected to escalate to $97.23 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be accredited to the escalation in biopharmaceuticals, surge in the demand for bio-based products, enlargement in biofuel production, progression in the food and beverage industry, along with cosmetics and personal care applications. The primary trends during the forecast duration encompass advancements in biopharmaceuticals, swelling demand for bio-based products, fluctuations in global economic conditions, governmental regulations and aid, concentration on research and development, as well as applications in the cosmetic and personal care sectors.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Fermentation Chemicals Market?

The surge in the need for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is anticipated to bolster the fermentation chemicals market. Alcoholic beverages that contain ethanol, also known as alcohol, and non-alcoholic beverages which have very little to no alcohol content, are both included in this increase in demand. Fermentation, an anaerobic process that breaks down molecules like glucose, is the method in which yeasts convert carbohydrates into alcohol. This is where fermentation chemicals come into play, as they are used to expedite or instigate this process. To illustrate, Statistics Canada, an organization specializing in national statistics based in Canada, produced a report in February 2023 indicating that the annual sales of alcoholic beverages at retail stores and liquor authorities had risen by 2.4% from the previous year, reaching $26.1 billion on March 31, 2022. Wine sales experienced a growth of 2.1% amounting to $8.1 billion in the years 2021 and 2022. In the year 2021–2022, beer contributed to 34.9% of all alcohol sales' value followed by wine (31.3%), spirits (25.8%), and then ciders along with coolers (8.0%). Consequently, the mounting demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is a significant factor in the expansion of the fermentation chemicals market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Fermentation Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Fermentation Chemicals include:

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• AB Enzymes GmbH

• BASF SE

• Amano Enzymes Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Novozymes A/S

• Cargill Incorporated

• Evonik Industries AG

• DuPont Danisco A/S

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Fermentation Chemicals Market?

The dominant players in the fermentation chemicals market are focusing on forming strategic partnerships as an approach to create functional chemicals using synthetic biology. Strategic partnerships work on the principle of mutual leveraging of each other's core strengths and resources for the benefit of both companies. To illustrate, a strategic partnership was formed in July 2023 between Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., a renowned Japanese chemical company, and Ginkgo Bioworks, an American biotech firm. The objective of the partnership is to fast-track the conception of functional chemicals via synthetic biology, which builds upon the existing biomanufacturing collaboration shared by the two companies. In this new venture, Ginkgo Bioworks will be utilizing its unique strain design technology to establish a microbial strain and the subsequent fermentation process for the production of the target molecule. Conversely, Sumitomo Chemical's role will be centered on streamlining and scaling up the manufacturing procedure for broader market distribution. This strategy will encourage large-scale production of functional chemicals through microbial fermentation process, thus diminishing dependency on fossil fuels, lowering carbon footprint, and supporting a carbon-neutral society.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Fermentation Chemicals Market Growth

The fermentation chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Alcohols And Ketones, Amino Acids, Industrial Enzymes, Organic Acids, Other Product Types

2) By Form: Liquid, Powder

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Plastics And Fibers, Nutritional And Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Application, Cosmetic And Toiletry, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Alcohols And Ketones: Ethanol, Butanol, Acetone, Propanol

2) By Amino Acids: L-Glutamic Acid, L-Lysine, L-Threonine, Other Amino Acids

3) By Industrial Enzymes: Amylases, Proteases, Cellulases, Lipases

4) By Organic Acids: Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Fumaric Acid

5) By Other Product Types: Biopolymers, Bio-based Solvents, Microbial Cell Factories, Other Specialty Chemicals

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Fermentation Chemicals Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the position of the leading region in the Fermentation Chemicals market. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth in this market during the forecast period. The report on the Fermentation Chemicals market encapsulates the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

