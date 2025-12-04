Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2029 with 13.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size of terrestrial trunked radio has expanded swiftly. It is predicted to rise from a worth of $4.15 billion in 2024 to $4.71 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Factors that contributed to this historic growth include an increase in public safety concerns, the early uptake of trunked radio networks in Europe, government funding towards emergency communication infrastructure, heightened demand in the transportation and utilities sectors, and the escalating needs of industrial automation.

The market size of terrestrial trunked radio is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, predicted to reach $7.70 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. This increasing trend in the forecast period is linked to the rising uptake of 5G sectors and LTE integration, modernisation of utilities, extension of smart city initiatives, industrial communication networks, an increasing demand for secure mission-critical communication that is interoperable, and the escalating use of software-defined TETRA systems. Some of the dominant trends expected in the forecast period encompass integration with IoT devices, cloud-based trunked radio systems, application of artificial intelligence and machine learning for network optimisation, state-of-the-art base station and trunked mode technologies, and adoption of mobile and portable radios with over-the-air programming (OTAP).

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market?

The surge in smartphone usage is anticipated to drive the expansion of the terrestrial trunked radio market in the future. Smartphones are mobile devices that merge advanced computing properties, internet capabilities, and wide-ranging applications with telecommunications functions. Their increasing affordability and availability are causing a rise in their adoption, thereby offering greater access to mobile connectivity and digital services. The integration of terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) into smartphones ensures secure, real-time voice and data communication over both radio and broadband networks. As per the GSM Association (GSMA), which is a UK-based organization representing the interests of mobile network operators and businesses, there's expected to be a significant boost in smartphone penetration in sub-Saharan Africa in February 2023. It's predicted that the figure will reach 87% by 2030, rising from 51% in 2022. Consequently, the escalating adoption of smartphones is propelling the terrestrial trunked radio market forward.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market?

Major players in the Terrestrial Trunked Radio Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus SE

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

• Thales S.A.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Kontron AG

• Frequentis AG

• Codan Limited

• Sepura Limited

• DAMM Cellular Systems A/S

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Terrestrial Trunked Radio Sector?

Key players in the terrestrial trunked radio market are concentrating on innovating their products, like portable two-way radios, to improve secure and reliable communication crucial for defense, public safety, and emergency response operations. Portable two-way radios are handheld devices that facilitate real-time transmission and reception of voice messages over radio frequencies. For example, in May 2024, Motorola Solutions, Inc., a company based in the US that provides mission-critical communication and security solutions, introduced the DIMETRA Connect solution and MXP660 TETRA radio. These devices ensure seamless automatic shifting between LMR and broadband networks, preventing any disruption in mission-critical communication. Moreover, the MXP660 comes with built-in LTE, AI-supported noise suppression, and high-power transmission, boosting connectivity, sound clarity, and distance for first responders.

How Is The Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market Segmented?

The terrestrial trunked radio market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Operation: Trunked Mode Operation, Direct Mode Operation

3) By Mounting Type: Portable, Mobile

4) By Application: Industrial, Utilities, Transportation, Mining, Military, Homeland Security, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Department

Subsegment:

1) By Hardware: Base Stations, Mobile Radios, Portable Radios, Network Infrastructure Equipment, Antennas, Control Rooms And Consoles, Repeaters, Gateways And Routers, Accessories,

2) By Software: Network Management Software, Dispatcher Software, Encryption And Security Software, Subscriber Management Software, Communication And Control Software, Data Analytics And Reporting Software, Integration And Interoperability Software, Firmware And System Upgrade Tools

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market?

In 2024, Europe took the lead as the biggest region in the Terrestrial Trunked Radio market. It's anticipated that the fastest expansion will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report examines the Terrestrial Trunked Radio markets in various regions, which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

