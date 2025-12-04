Thermobaric Munitions Market to Reach USD $2.47 Billion by 2029 at 6.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Thermobaric Munitions Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Thermobaric Munitions Market In 2025?

The market size for thermobaric munitions has seen significant growth over the past few years. There is a predicted increase from $1.84 billion in 2024 to $1.96 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The historic growth can be linked to the increasing demand in urban warfare conditions, a heightened necessity for capabilities that can bust bunkers, the experience gained from asymmetric conflicts, the widening needs for special operations munitions, and the increasing arms transfers in various regions that drive usage of legacy stockpiles.

In the coming years, the thermobaric munitions market is predicted to experience considerable expansion. Specifically, its worth is forecasted to reach $2.48 billion by 2029, progressing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.1%. The predicted augmentation in the forecast period could be owed to rising procurement for unmanned delivery integration, escalating demand for low-collateral selectable-yield types, upsurge investments in precision fuzing and guidance coupling, broadening of international defense industrial ties, and an increased focus on modernization plans prioritizing multi-mission munitions. The period will also likely witness certain major trends including the miniaturization and precision guidance of thermobaric warheads, their integration with UAVs and loitering munitions, the development of energetic materials, and staged fuel-air formulations. Also, modular and scalable warhead blueprints for mission tailoring, and increased R&D into reduced-collateral selectable-yield and smart fuzing systems are anticipated.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Thermobaric Munitions Market?

Expectations of a surge in geopolitical tensions are likely to stimulate the advancement of the thermobaric munitions market. Geopolitical tensions essentially denote the heightening of political, military, and societal clashes that occur between nations or regions, typically as a result of disputes over power, ideological viewpoints, or rival economic and territorial pursuits. The escalation in such tensions can be attributed to the mounting global and national conflicts, the renewal of lingering disputes, and the expanding impact of armed organizations independent of the state. Thermobaric munitions lend their assistance to this shift by equipping militaries with highly potent explosive options that have the capacity to neutralize fortified spots, bunkers, and sealed areas, which makes them an indispensable component in contemporary warfare, characterized by escalating intensity and volatility of conflicts. For example, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a non-profit organization from the U.S. concerned with tracking political violence, announced in January 2025 that conflict event rates witnessed an increase of over 25% in 2024 compared to 2023, with further escalations anticipated in 2025. Hence, the upward trend in geopolitical tensions is playing a significant role in driving the thermobaric munitions market growth. A surge in defence budgets is also anticipated to push the further expansion of the thermobaric munitions market. This rise is propelled by the aggravating global security issues, regional skirmishes, and increasing threat perceptions. Such factors are encouraging governments to channel their investments towards advanced military capabilities rather than simply allocating funds for operational costs. Thermobaric munitions are facilitating this progression by offering military outfits with high-impact explosive capabilities that display high effectiveness against fortified constructions, bunkers, and confined areas. As a result, they are gaining more and more prominence in modern military arsenals in line with the growing defence expenditures. For instance, in February 2025, as per the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a UK-based non-profit organization, global defence expenditure hit the $2.46 trillion mark in 2024, growing from $2.24 trillion in 2023, denoting a 7.4% increase in real terms. Therefore, the increase in defence budgets is a significant factor stimulating the thermobaric munitions market growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Thermobaric Munitions Industry?

Major players in the Thermobaric Munitions Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)

• Ukroboronprom

• Roketsan Roket Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

• Nammo AS

• Vazovski Mashinostroitelni Zavodi EAD

• TRAYAL Corporation

• Research and Production Association Splav

• ARMACO JSC

• DUNARIT d.d.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Thermobaric Munitions Market?

Key players in the thermobaric munitions industry are concentrating on introducing innovative warhead designs and integrating delivery systems such as warheads that can be deployed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These are aimed at creating a more precise, lightweight, and adaptable arsenal for contemporary battle conditions. UAV-deployed thermobaric warheads are specifically designed for usage in unmanned drones. They merge high-explosive blast power with reduced payload size to optimize versatility during operations. A notable instance of this is in August 2024, when Russia's KBP Instrument Design Bureau, a defense manufacturing firm, unveiled the Kh BPLA guided missile usable from unmanned drones. Weighing 6 kilograms, its explosive variant has a thermobaric warhead that weighs 3.2 kilograms. The modular and accurate nature of the Kh-BPLA that deploys thermobaric munitions from unmanned platforms encapsulates the wider trend of innovation through integration in defense technologies.

What Segments Are Covered In The Thermobaric Munitions Market Report?

The thermobaric munitions market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Munitions Type: Rockets, Missiles, Aerial Bombs, Artillery Shells, Grenades, Other Munitions Types

2) By Explosive Mix: Liquid Mixtures, Solid Mixtures, Advanced Composites

3) By Platform: Man-Portable Weapons, Armored Vehicles, Howitzers, Mortar, Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Helicopters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Naval Vessels

4) By Guidance System: Unguided, Laser-Guided, Global Positioning System (GPS) Or Inertial Navigation System (INS)-Guided, Infrared (IR) Or Electro-Optical (EO) Or TV-Guided, Anti-Radiation (ARM), Wire-Guided Or Semi-Automatic Command To Line Of Sight (SACLOS)

5) By End-User: Army, Air Force, Navy

Subsegment:

1) By Rockets: Shoulder-Launched Rockets, Man-Portable Rocket Systems, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), Air-Launched Rockets, Anti-Tank Rockets

2) By Missiles: Surface-to-Surface Missiles (SSM), Air-To-Ground Missiles (AGM), Surface-To-Air Missiles (SAM), Anti-Ship Missiles (AShM), Tactical Ballistic Missiles

3) By Aerial Bombs: Free-Fall (Unguided) Bombs, Guided Bombs, Cluster Bombs, Penetrator Bombs

4) By Artillery Shells: Mortar Shells, Howitzer Shells, Tank Gun Shells, Self-Propelled Artillery Shells

5) By Grenades: Hand Grenades, Rifle-Launched Grenades, Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs), Thermobaric Flash Or Blast Grenades

6) By Other Munitions Types: Warheads For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Thermobaric Mines, Demolition Charges, Thermobaric Ammunition For Small Arms

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Thermobaric Munitions Market By 2025?

In the Thermobaric Munitions Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the area with the highest thermobaric munitions market in 2024. It's projected growth status is included. The report comprehensively covers regions which include North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, presenting thorough and accurate data.

