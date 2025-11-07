Mother’s Mission to Save Epilepsy Lives Gains Scientist Support; Omega Fatty Acid Testing Urged

After Losing Her son Judah Bennett to SUDEP, Lisa Lopez-Griggs Urges Omega Fatty Acid Testing Following Simopoulos’ White House Call To Action.

Epilepsy is no more divine than other diseases; its cause is natural, and understanding it saves lives.” — Hippocrates

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother’s Mission to Save Lives from Epilepsy Gains Support from Leading ScientistsLisa Lopez-Griggs Advocates Omega Fatty Acid Testing, Backed by Urgent White House Call to ActionAfter losing her son, Judah Bennett, to an epileptic seizure, Lisa Lopez-Griggs has transformed her grief into action, championing a simple blood test that could help reduce seizure risk. Her campaign to raise awareness about Omega fatty acid testing is now bolstered by a new white paper from Dr. Artemis P. Simopoulos , M.D., submitted to the White House and U.S. Department of Defense. She is a pediatrician and endocrinologist who is also known for her extensive research in nutrition and is a global authority on fatty acids.In her article “Epilepsy Took My Son. This Test Might Save Yours,” Lopez-Griggs highlights the Fatty Acid Profile Test, which measures the balance between Omega-6 and Omega-3 fats, a potential key to managing epilepsy. “This test isn’t a cure, but it could be a clue,” she writes.Judah, a gifted drummer, lived courageously with epilepsy for four years, even overcoming a lung abscess before his passing at age 18. His story, intertwined with that of Hailee, a young woman who became seizure-free through Omega-3 focused nutrition, inspired Lopez-Griggs’ advocacy.Her mission echoes the urgency of Dr. Simopoulos’ March 2025 white paper, “Addressing the Omega-6 and Omega-3 Imbalance in the U.S. Food Supply,” co-authored with Chip Paul. Chip Paul, a functional medicine researcher, natural health educator, and co-founder of TrueMedX and Neighborly Wellness. He also holds a patent on modulating the endocannabinoid system. The paper, delivered to U.S. federal leaders, warns that America’s Omega-6-heavy diet drives inflammation and neurological disorders, including epilepsy, and calls for a federal task force to address this public health crisis.“Imbalanced fatty acids contribute to neurodegenerative conditions,” said Dr. Simopoulos. “Testing and dietary reform could transform public health.”Nutrition expert Robert Ferguson , M.S., C.N., and best-selling author, U.S. Marine veteran, NAACP Nominee, speaker, health advisor, and media personality whose work has helped millions of people live healthier, more balanced lives, adds:“This simple test can reveal insights into brain health, empowering families to act.”Building a Community of HopeThrough Judah’s Legacy and Faces of Epilepsy , Lopez-Griggs connects and uplifts families affected by epilepsy. Led by Alyssa Servidio, a young woman living with epilepsy, Faces of Epilepsy engages communities through www.FacesOfEpilepsy.com and www.FacesOfEpilepsy.me The organization also offers free educational webinars every Saturday, featuring experts, advocates, and families who share insights on epilepsy management, nutrition, and mental health. Participants can register at www.FacesOfEpilepsy.live “Epilepsy touches entire families,” says Lopez-Griggs. “Our community offers support, awareness, and healing through shared stories.”Available for interviews during Epilepsy Awareness Month (November):Lisa Lopez-Griggs, Alyssa Servidio, Hailee Burger, and Robert Ferguson are available for media interviews, podcasts, panels, and events throughout November.They can discuss:· Omega fatty acid testing and its potential to reduce seizure risk· Dr. Simopoulos’ white paper and its implications for epilepsy· Judah Bennett’s story and epilepsy’s emotional impact· Hailee’s seizure-free journey through nutrition· The Omega-6/Omega-3 balance and brain health· Community-building through Faces of Epilepsy· Turning grief into advocacy and hopeA high-resolution photo of the Faces of Epilepsy community is available upon request.Contact thefacesofepilepsy@gmail.com for media assets.About Judah’s LegacyJudah’s Legacy honors the life of Judah Bennett by raising awareness, sharing life-saving information, and building community.Visit www.JudahLovesHailee.com to watch Hailee’s story on overcoming epilepsy, or www.FacesOfEpilepsy.com to join the movement. Connect with others via www.FacesOfEpilepsy.me . To support the mission, visit www.JudahsLegacy.com Media Inquiries:Lisa Lopez-Griggs310-346-9919Email: thefacesofepilepsy@gmail.comWebsites:

My Son Judah Died of Epilepsy: His Story, Hailee’s Journey, and What Families Should Know.

