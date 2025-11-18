DQT&S expanding use of diesel storage management & diesel recovery solutions with proprietary Diesel Quality Technology

DQT Diesel Cleaning Sequence - 18 hours DQT clear difference Dual water and particle capture of DQTube storage tank solutions

Diesel Quality Technology & Solutions has completed technology verification and diesel recovery projects with fuel companies in Europe and Africa

With solutions that clean and maintain diesel more effectively than traditional fuel filtration, additives & diesel polishing, we can achieve better results, with less cost and fewer resources...” — Steve Schultz of DQT&S ApS

HAVDRUP, DENMARK, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diesel Quality Technology & Solutions (DQT&S) has completed testing, verification and third round of projects with fuel companies in Europe and Africa; including a project that removed 1500 liters of water from 30,000 liters of diesel restoring it back to EN590 salable quality. DQT&S's proprietary Diesel Quality Technology (DQT) extracts and captures water from diesels and kerosenes to allow for purification of fuels without heavy filtration or chemical additives. In the process of extracting moisture from diesel, DQT also significantly reduces mircoparticle content in fuel to produce high purity through an ultra-efficient process.

As DQT&S continues to demonstrate the efficacy of their technology and the innovation of their proprietary fuel management programs, they are expanding services for diesel storage and off-spec fuel recovery with partners around the world. With solutions for fuel depots & terminals, de-bunkering recovery, military fuel management and other large fueling operations such as those on mine sites; DQT&S is creating improvements in the way diesel is stored and managed and what the standard is for diesel purity. Steve Schultz of DQT&S explains, "With solutions that clean and maintain diesel more effectively than traditional fuel filtration, additives & diesel polishing, we can achieve better results, with less cost and fewer resources than what is now commonly used."

In addition to the larger fuel management solutions, DQT&S also produces the DQTube in-tank filtration products that can remain inside operational equipment diesel tanks as well as larger fuel storage tanks to remove water and other contamination to maintain consistent higher fuel quality as well as prevent fuel degradation and other damage caused by water incursions, bacteria-growth, sludge formation and tank corrosion.

Upcoming product news: DQTube Universal for all types of trucks, tractors, lifts and other diesel machines with an abrasion-resistant skin, a flexible frame and a new 3-Polymer Diesel Quality Technology (DQT) will be available in January 2026. This new product features a smaller profile and a price comparable or less than inline fuel filters that achieves optimal in-tank filtration performance, a significant improvement in fuel quality & filtration as well as a greater than 1:1 replacement for standard inline filters.

The DQT formula extracts and captures moisture from diesel fuel to provide the purist diesel for fuel recovery, fuel storage management and fuel polishing.

