DQTube 2.0 is a new category of in-tank diesel filter for trucks, tractors, cranes, boats & other diesel equipment

DQTube is a new category of in-tank diesel filter that remains in the fuel tank 24/7/365 removing moisture & particles to protect the tank, optimize fuel quality, reduce contamination through the fuel system and maximize equipment performance. DQTube 2.0 from an excavator after one month and 50ml of water capture (50ml a month is average for diesel trucks & equipment). Customer pictures of DQTube 1.0 show the remarkable water & particle capture ability of the DQTube design.

DQTube captures water, dirt, rust and particles in the fuel tank to stop bacteria-growth & corrosion, optimize diesel quality and maximize equipment performance

When moisture and particles can be captured directly in the fuel tank before they can create damage or get into the fuel system, it's far better to have DQTube in your tank than to not have it.” — Christian Rabøl, Co-Founder DQTube

HAVDRUP, DENMARK, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diesel Quality Technology & Solutions ApS is introducing DQTube 2.0 for trucks, tractors and other diesel equipment that features a stainless-steel body, a hard plastic frame and a lower price. DQTube is a new category of regular-use in-tank diesel filter for commercial trucks, construction, mining and other equipment that stays inside the diesel tank 24/7/365 to capture and isolate condensation, water leaks, dirt, dust, rust and other impurities. By eliminating moisture and particles directly in the fuel tank, DQTube prevents accumulation, emulsification into the fuel, tank corrosion, bacteria-growth and reduces the amount of contaminants that enter the fuel system through the suction line.

Often diesel operators only recognize diesel problems when there is a breakdown or uptime interruption. Overlooked are common inefficiencies that occur daily in every diesel tank from condensation, dirt, and dust that is breathed in through the vent and enters through the fill. DQTube is the first product that safely remains in the fuel tank at all times to capture contamination and impurities up-front and reduce both everyday inefficiencies as well as prevent more severe problems that are only recognized when it’s too late. In addition, diesel operators can reduce the use of fuel additives and biocides that are toxic to people, animals and the environment as well as corrosive to both metal and plastic fuel tanks. Furthermore, DQTube can reduce filter changes and other consumables along with the need for fuel polishing and other expensive fuel remedies.

"As customers shared their pictures and DQTube success stories, the adage that 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure' proved itself for diesel operations to protect against severe diesel malfunctions, and more importantly, assuring optimal daily equipment performance," explained Steve Schultz, Co-Founder of DQT&S ApS (manufacturer of DQTube). "Since the fuel tank is the first opportunity in any machine where prevention can begin, it only makes sense to capture and eliminate moisture and particulate in the fuel tank before it creates an issue in the tank or before it can even enter the suction line."

"As we have sold DQTube to six continents, we have had the chance to communicate with a diverse range of customers in different industries and cultures. The phrase 'Better Than Not' became the resounding theme for the value that DQTube provides," said Christian Rabøl, Co-Founder of DQT&S ApS. "When moisture and particles can be captured directly in the fuel tank before they can create damage or get into the fuel system, it's far better to have DQTube in your tank than to not have it. As a diesel operator myself for more than 30 years, I have always worked with the principle that I don't have to fix a problem that doesn't happen."

DQTube can be used in diesel as well as biodiesels which are more hygroscopic and absorb water at a higher rate. DQTube can reduce the use of in-line filters and is faster & easier to change, which is a significant advantage for mine and construction sites. DQTube can also extend the life of injectors and engine parts as there is a reduction of water and particles into the fuel system that are the cause of pitting, deposits and premature wear. DQTube is generally replaced every 6 months, is non-toxic, safe to handle and is disposed of exactly like a fuel filter.

"Since DQTube has created a delivery system for effectively using water capture technology inside equipment fuel tanks, we now have the ability to decrease normal contamination that makes diesel operations less efficient and we can also make more severe fuel problems not happen at all." said Martin Rusevski of FIMACO, DQT partner in the Balkans.

The proprietary water-capture formula Diesel Quality Technology (DQT) is an improvement on technology that has been used for more than a decade to effectively treat diesel and jet fuel. DQT&S has specialized in developing proprietary solutions and delivery systems that allow DQT to be utilized in operational applications such as moving equipment (the patent-pending DQTube), for large storage operations (fuel depots, mining and large construction operations) as well as for recovering off-spec diesel for fuel companies.

"Working with fuel companies, we've found DQTube to be more than just a reliable equipment solution—it's a game-changer. Partnering with DQT on their larger fuel storage solutions has been a particular breakthrough. Our lab and field testing with the fuel companies has proven that the advanced technology inside the DQTube not only markedly improves diesel equipment operation but also improves diesel purity and effectively prevents tank contamination in fuel depots and large-scale fueling operations," said Ziad Ayob, DQT service partner in Western Africa.

DQTube is 4.5cm in diameter and 30cm in length and is specifically designed for tank openings of at least 2-inches. DQTube is not an additive and is easily installed, removed and replaced through the fill or other opening. “As we developed DQTube to be the most effective in-tank solution, we understood that we are not trying to make magic, but rather we are doing exactly what is needed to make diesel equipment operate optimally by preventing both noticeable fuel problems as well as less noticeable inefficiencies that happen every day in every machine.” concludes Steve Schultz.

About Diesel Quality Technology & Solutions ApS

DQT&S is an innovator of diesel solutions utilizing Diesel Quality Technology for its ability to extract water and particles from diesel fuels without affecting fuel chemistry. DQT&S have created the patent-pending DQTube for use inside trucks, tractors and operational equipment as well as proprietary solutions for improving diesel quality and tank management for fuel depots and larger diesel operators with supplies greater than 500,000 liters per year.

www.dieselqt.com

