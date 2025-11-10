Electronic Adhesives Market to Reach USD $7.44 Billion by 2029 at 9.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Electronic Adhesives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Electronic Adhesives Market?

In the past few years, there has been a considerable expansion in the electronic adhesives market. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%, the market is projected to rise from $4.69 billion in 2024 to $5.09 billion in 2025. This robust growth in the historical period has been spurred by factors such as quality assurance and standards, the increasing need for high performance, growth in the global electronics industry, and the introduction of new materials.

The market size for electronic adhesives is anticipated to experience notable expansion in the coming years, with a projected increase to $7.44 billion by 2029, assuming a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include high reliability and performance standards, accelerated advancements in consumer electronics, smart manufacturing coupled with industry 4.0, a rising demand in automotive electronics, and considerations involving environmental regulations and sustainability. Key market trends for this timeframe are the development of advanced materials, an increase in demand for healthcare electronics, and global market expansion, alongside growth in internet of things (IoT) and connectivity, innovative application approaches, and trends towards miniaturization.

Download a free sample of the electronic adhesives market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8207&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Electronic Adhesives Global Market Growth?

The upward surge in smartphone demands is projected to fuel the expansion of the electronic adhesives market in the future. A smartphone is a mobile electronic device that operates on a cellular network. Electronic adhesives play a significant role in smartphones, linking the glass display screen and camera lens, the keypad and membrane switch compartments, flex circuits and wires, microphones and speakers, the electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, the battery section, and the exterior casing. For example, a report published by Cybercrew, a UK-based company specialising in the development and provision of cybersecurity solutions for businesses of varying sizes, indicated in March 2023 that the fraction of UK households using smartphones is predicted to rise to 93.8% in 2026. Thus, the burgeoning demand for smartphones is propelling the advancement of the electronic adhesives market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Electronic Adhesives Market?

Major players in the Electronic Adhesives include:

• 3M Company

• Dymax Corporation

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• H.B. Fuller Company

• BASF SE

• Evonik Industries AG

• Sika AG

• Bostik AG

• ThreeBond

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Electronic Adhesives Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the electronic adhesives market are introducing innovative medical adhesives such as Expanded Wear Adhesive Tape in an effort to meet the demand for longer wear times and to secure a competitive advantage. This type of medical tape is engineered to stick to the skin for prolonged periods, usually up to 21 days. For example, in April 2022, 3M, a US firm specializing in consumer goods, healthcare, and worker safety, unveiled their Spunlace Extended Wear Adhesive Tape on Liner, 4576, which is intended for up to 21 days of uninterrupted wear. This enables extended wear for devices, boosts user adherence, and delivers health economics benefits. The acrylate-based adhesive promises excellent flexibility, conformability, and adhesion, making it the perfect choice for continuous extended wear both inside and outside of care establishments, and bringing significant progress in device design for real-time health monitoring.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Electronic Adhesives Market Report?

The electronic adhesivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Other Resin Type

2) By Type: Non Conductive, Electrically Conductive, Thermally Conductive, Ultra Violet Curing

3) By Form: Liquid, Paste, Solid

4) By Application: Thermal Management, Conformal Coatings, Encapsulation, Surface Mounting, Wire Tacking, Soldering, Underfills, Sealing, Constructional

5) By End Use: Mobiles And Telecommunication Devices, Desktops And Networks, Televisions, Home Appliances, Automotive Electronics, Aerospace Electronics, Analytical And Measurement Instruments, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Epoxy: Two-Part Epoxy Adhesives, One-Part Epoxy Adhesives

2) By Silicone: Heat-Resistant Silicone Adhesives, Pressure-Sensitive Silicone Adhesives

3) By Polyurethane: Flexible Polyurethane Adhesives, Rigid Polyurethane Adhesives

4) By Acrylic: Solvent-Based Acrylic Adhesives, Water-Based Acrylic Adhesives

5) By Other Resin Types: Cyanoacrylate Adhesives, Phenolic Adhesives, Other Specialty Adhesives

View the full electronic adhesives market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-adhesives-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Electronic Adhesives Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the electronic adhesives market and is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the future. The market report includes the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa regions.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Electronic Adhesives Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-composites-global-market-report

Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-fasteners-global-market-report

Aerospace Foams Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-foams-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.