Cityscape Global 2025: Shaping the Communities of the Future in Saudi Arabia

Cityscape Global 2024

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityscape Global 2025 will welcome world leading developers at the forefront of sustainability and smart city technology when the event opens its doors on 17th November in Riyadh. Indeed, ambitious projects such as NHC, Diriyah Company, ROSHN, New Murabba, Qiddiya City, Rua Alharam Almakki co, NEOM, KAFD, Red Sea Global, Masar Destination, Rua Al Haram and King Salman Park Foundation, are reshaping Saudi Arabia’s urban landscapes and setting new standards for sustainable, inclusive communities.In the context of this rapid growth and reform, Cityscape Global 2025 will also explore the transformative impact of Saudi Arabia's newly approved foreign homeownership law. Indeed, the foreign home ownership law has widely been reported as a pivotal milestone in Saudi Arabia’s real estate evolution and global investment strategy. This new policy is expected to drive a surge in international participation and capital inflows, presenting a significant opportunity for investors and developers to engage with the next chapter of Saudi Arabia’s urban transformation at Cityscape Global 2025.Homeowner Opportunities at Cityscape Global 2025Cityscape Global 2025 will feature an exceptional lineup of more than 200 of the region’s leading developers, showcasing a diverse range of projects, from large-scale master-planned communities to premium luxury developments and emerging investment destinations.Attendees will also benefit from exclusive, event-only offers from both developers and financial institutions, including preferential pricing and competitive mortgage rates available exclusively during the show. These limited-time opportunities reinforce Cityscape Global’s position as a key driver of real estate investment, innovation, and market growth across the region.In addition to these investment opportunities, Cityscape Global 2025 will offer attendees the chance to win exceptional prizes, including 2 x family villas in Riyadh, SAR 2.2 million in prizes from Sakani, and four Black Land Rover Defenders courtesy of Dar wa Emaar. These once-in-a-lifetime rewards highlight the event’s commitment to creating value and excitement for both investors and future homeowners:Saudi Developers Leading Vision 2030 ImplementationWith Saudi developers playing a pivotal role in translating Vision 2030 into tangible communities, organisations like NHC and ROSHN are pioneering developments that balance economic growth with social, cultural, and environmental sustainability. Indeed, these developments are exemplified by Saudi Arabia’s commitment to build vibrant and inclusive neighbourhoods which are technologically advanced.“After an incredibly successful year at Cityscape Global 2024, we are proud to return in 2025 with even greater ambition. This year, we are bringing 100,000 new housing units to the market, each designed to reflect our vision of building not just homes but thriving, sustainable communities," stated Mohammad Albuty, CEO of NHC.“Investment in Saudi Arabia has caught the world's attention, and NHC is at the forefront of this transformation. While global developers and investors seek growth and long-term stability, the Kingdom offers both, anchored in Vision 2030 and our commitment to creating vibrant, connected neighbourhoods."Sabah Barakat, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of ROSHN Group, added, “Our presence at Cityscape Global 2025 underscores ROSHN Group’s position as a national champion and a leader in shaping Saudi Arabia’s urban transformation. This year, we proudly spotlight our diverse portfolio of mixed-use developments, our ecosystem-driven approach, and our commitment to innovation and sustainability. From delivering iconic waterfront destinations to fostering vibrant cultural and commercial hubs, ROSHN Group is redefining what it means to build the cities of tomorrow - places that inspire, connect, and thrive.”Pioneering the Future of Urban LivingAt the core of this transformation is the community-driven developments concept that prioritises inclusivity, cultural integration, and technological advancement. Through the strategic placement of cultural and tech districts, along with data-led urban planning, experience-driven infrastructure, and systemic placemaking, these developments are set to fundamentally enhance the quality of life for residents.Cityscape Global 2025 offers an outstanding platform to explore these trends, featuring insights from international experts such as Sam Cotton, CEO of Battersea Power Station Development Company; Sheela Maini Søgaard, CEO of Bjarke Ingels Group; Kristoffer Tamsons, Stockholm’s Former Regional Minister for Transport; Isabella Alveberg, Group CEO of Snøhetta; Vicente Guallart, Former Chief Architect of Barcelona, and Tom Sleigh, Chairman of London’s Planning and Transportation Committee.“Climate-responsive urban design must become a priority,” said Surella Segú, Mexico’s First Chief Heat Officer. “We need to design cities with less air conditioning, less asphalt, less concrete – and more nature. People are used to heat, but they don’t realise how much it’s intensifying. Developers can make a real difference not only through materials but through the way cities are shaped – integrating greenery, creating shade, and reducing energy use wherever possible.”Global Participation Highlights International InterestCityscape Global 2025 will feature a diverse range of participants from influential developers, urban planners, and design innovators, highlighting Saudi Arabia's emergence as a global hub for real estate and sustainable development.From the UAE, leading firms - including Binghatti Properties and Sobha LLC - will showcase advancements in luxury and smart living. Qatar's delegation, including Qatari Diar Real Estate, will focus on how their sustainability plans align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.Bahrain's Kooheji Development and Grnata Real Estate will present projects promoting connected communities, while Egypt’s TMG and Mountain View will demonstrate expertise in large-scale planning. Turkey’s Emlak Konut will offer insights into sustainable housing, and Georgia’s Perta Group will showcase innovative investment approaches.Azerbaijan's Sea Breeze and PASHA Real Estate will blend coastal luxury with sustainability, and South Korea’s NAVER Cloud, as well as UK’s RIBA, will emphasise digital innovation in architecture – reinforcing Cityscape Global’s role as a key platform for real estate innovation and collaboration in shaping urban living.Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President of Tahaluf, stated that: “As Saudi Arabia embarks on a significant urban transformation, Cityscape Global provides a platform that fosters collaboration and knowledge exchange amongst stakeholders. Tahaluf aims to create impactful experiences, and Cityscape Global plays a key role in inspiring investment and innovation for the next generation of urban communities.”ENDSAbout Cityscape Global and TahalufCityscape Global is organised by Tahaluf, a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.Amid vast ongoing urban development across the Kingdom, Cityscape Global in Saudi Arabia provides architects, urban planning specialists, consultants, and representatives of investment agencies, economic agencies, and cities with abundant opportunities to discuss the most recent advancements in the MENA and global real estate industry.Cityscape Global also provides local, regional, and international businesses with a high-profile platform to showcase their projects and services to visitors from all over the world, while also forging new multinational collaborations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.