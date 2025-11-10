Dispersing Agents Market to Reach USD $10.31 Billion by 2029 at 7.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dispersing Agents Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Dispersing Agents Market In 2025?

In recent years, the market size for dispersing agents has seen significant growth. Projected to rise from $7.26 billion in 2024 to $7.7 billion in 2025, it is expected to showcase a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The past growth can be attributed to varied factors such as increased industrialization, a surge in demand from end-user industries, environmental regulations, a strong focus on research and development, and a rise in population and urbanization.

The market size of dispersing agents is predicted to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to $10.31 billion in 2029 showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth over the anticipated period is largely due to factors such as the digital transformation of manufacturing procedures, a surge in R&D funding, a rise in demand for high-quality products, emphasis on cost-efficient solutions, and the emergence of new markets and industries. Key trends for the forecast period encompass inter-industry cooperation, advancements in the field of nanotechnology, eco-friendly products, the emphasis on water-based dispersants, and technological breakthroughs.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Dispersing Agents Market?

The growing activities in oil drilling and exploration are anticipated to fuel the market for dispersing agents. Oil drilling involves the use of a drill bit to create a hole for oil and natural gas production, while exploration activities encompass the methods and processes utilized to find suitable spots for drilling and extraction of oil and gas. Dispersing agents like oil dispersants, which comprise emulsifiers and solvents, help in decomposing oil into tiny droplets during an oil spill, terminating oil films on the water surface, and preventing winds from dispersing them, thus mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and accomplishing other objectives. For instance, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a government agency in the US, projected in January 2023 that the average daily output of U.S. crude oil would reach 12.4 million barrels in 2023, which would further climb to 12.8 million barrels in 2024, indicating a year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. Thus, the escalating activities in oil drilling and exploration are contributing to the expansion of the dispersing agent market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Dispersing Agents Industry?

Major players in the Dispersing Agents include:

• BASF SE

• Clariant AG

• Altana AG

• Arkema Group

• Ashland Inc.

• Croda International PLC.

• Emerald Performance Materials

• Solvay SA

• Elementis PLC.

• Evonik Industries AG

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Dispersing Agents Market?

Top-tier companies engaged in the dispersing agent sector are concentrating on launching groundbreaking products like the solvent-based dispersing agent to amplify the stability and performance of their compositions. The solvent-based dispersing agents are employed to improve the dispersion of solid units in a liquid environment, which aids to strengthen suspensions and ameliorate the consistency of mixtures in several utilizations, encompassing coatings, inks, and cosmetics. For instance, in April 2023, the chemical corporation based out of Germany, BASF, introduced Efka PX 4360, a new iteration of the dispersing agent tailor-made for solvent-based industrial coatings. By leveraging BASF’s Controlled Free Radical Polymerization (CFRP) machinery, this product delivers enhanced performance, outstanding compatibility with numerous pigment and coating systems, and it's formulated for aromatic- and tin-free solutions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Dispersing Agents Market Report?

The dispersing agentsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Suspension, Solution, Colloid, Powder, Other Product Type

2) By Formation Type: Waterborne, Oil-Borne, Solvent-Borne

3) By End-User Industry: Paints And Coatings, Oil And Gas, Construction, Pulp And Paper, Textile, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Suspension: Aqueous Suspensions, Non-Aqueous Suspensions

2) By Solution: Aqueous Solutions, Solvent-Based Solutions

3) By Colloid: Colloidal Silica, Colloidal Carbon

4) By Powder: Dry Powder Dispersants, Granular Dispersants

5) By Other Product Type: Emulsions, Liquid Dispersants

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Dispersing Agents Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the top position in the dispersing agents market. The report on this market encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

