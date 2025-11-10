Dimethyl Carbonate Market to Reach $1.51 Billion by 2029 with 6.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dimethyl Carbonate Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Dimethyl Carbonate Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a steady increase in the market size of dimethyl carbonate. It is predicted to increase from $1.13 billion in 2024 to $1.18 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include the need for sustainable solvents, an emphasis on renewable chemicals, applications in biomedical research, demand for specialty chemicals, and a shift in focus towards green chemistry.

The market for dimethyl carbonate is predicted to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, with a projection to reach $1.51 billion in 2029 at a 6.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This projected growth within the projected period can be linked to factors such as the demand for battery electrolytes, the incorporation in the automotive industry, progress in biomedical applications, and the need for energy storage solutions. Key trends for the forecast period comprise of regional market development, increased environmental consciousness, transition to green chemistry, rigorous environmental rules, and the replacement of detrimental solvents.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Dimethyl Carbonate Market?

The surge in need for lithium-ion batteries is anticipated to boost the expansion of the dimethyl carbonate market. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, a contemporary technology, hinge on lithium ions for its electrochemical process. Dimethyl carbonate serves as an electrolyte in lithium batteries to enhance the octane number in place of MTBE (Methyl tart-butyl ether). For instance, in April 2023, the International Energy Agency, a France-based intergovernmental establishment, reported a nearly 65% surge in automotive lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery requirement, reaching 550 GWh in 2022 from roughly 330 GWh in 2021. This was propelled by a 55% surge in electric passenger vehicle registrations. In China, the demand for vehicle batteries escalated by over 70%, concurrent with an 80% growth in electric vehicle sales. There was an 80% increase in battery demand in the U.S., despite the rise in electric vehicle sales being only 55%. Therefore, the escalating need for lithium-ion batteries is facilitating the growth of dimethyl carbonate.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Dimethyl Carbonate Market?

Major players in the Dimethyl Carbonate include:

• Shandong Haike Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

• Shandong Wells Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Qingdao Aspirit Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Shandong Feiyang Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Kindun Chemical Co.Limited

• Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.Ltd.

• Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Hebei New Chaoyang Chemical Stock Co.Ltd.

• Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

• Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Dimethyl Carbonate Industry?

The trend of expanding facilities is gaining traction in the dimethyl carbonate market. Producers in this sector are concentrating on enlarging their operations to boost their capital. An illustration of this is when UBE Corp., a Japanese firm specializing in the production and sale of chemicals, inaugurated a plant for dimethyl carbonate (DMC) and ethyl methyl carbonate (EMC) in the U.S. in March 2024. The plant produces annually 100,000 metric tons of DMC and 40,000 metric tons of EMC, both derived from DMC. Via this plant, UBE aims to provide a consistent supply in the U.S. Additionally, UBE is strategizing further downstream expansions into eco-friendly products in the C1 chemical chain, such as polycarbonate diol (PCD) and waterborne polyurethane dispersion (PUD).

How Is The Dimethyl Carbonate Market Segmented?

The dimethyl carbonatemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Grade: Industry Grade (>99.0 weight %), Pharmaceutical Grade (>99.5 weight %), Battery Grade (>99.9 weight %)

2) By Application: Polycarbonate Synthesis, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents, Reagents, Other Applications (Fuel Additives, Electrolyte for Supercapacitors, Electrolyte For Dye-synthesized Solar Cells)

3) By End-Use Industry: Plastics, Paints And Coating, Pharmaceutical, Battery, Agrochemicals, Other End-Use Industries (Adhesives And Sealants, Ink, Food And Beverages, And Energy)

Subsegments:

1) By Industry Grade (>99.0 Weight %): General Industrial Applications, Solvent Applications, Chemical Intermediate Uses

2) By Pharmaceutical Grade (>99.5 Weight %): API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) Production, Solvent For Drug Formulations, Research And Development

3) By Battery Grade (>99.9 Weight %): Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing, Electrolyte Solutions, Energy Storage Applications

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Dimethyl Carbonate Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the lead in the dimethyl carbonate market. The dimethyl carbonate market report includes regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and of course, Asia-Pacific.

