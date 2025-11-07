Saudi CFOs Lead a New Era of Vision, Collaboration and Innovation at the 13th Annual Saudi Trade Finance Summit

Annual Saudi Trade Finance Summit (STF) Saudi Trade Finance Summit (STF)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Saudi Arabia accelerates its journey toward a diversified and resilient economy, the Kingdom’s financial leaders are coming together to share ideas, spark collaboration and shape what’s next for trade and finance. The 13th Annual Saudi Trade Finance Summit (STF) returns this year as the country’s most influential gathering of CFOs, treasurers and financial strategists, and the only platform in the Kingdom that has consistently led this dialogue for over a decade.For 13 years, STF has stood out for one defining reason: it brings together the voices that shape the Kingdom’s financial future. The conversations at this year’s summit reflect a united belief that finance is evolving beyond numbers and balance sheets into a space of vision, purpose and transformation.Mohammed Madani, VP Strategy & Business Development at Saudi Automobile Federation, captured that essence perfectly: “The Summit brings together influential voices shaping the future of finance and trade in the region. It’s an opportunity to share practical perspectives on how financial discipline, governance and innovation can work together to create long-term value.”For Mohamed Aboubakr, CFO of AlBawardi Group Holding, the Summit represents far more than an industry event. It is a space for growth and alignment. “A leader’s job is to see ahead, set the right strategy and align it with strong governance. The world around us is shifting fast with sustainability, AI and access to capital reshaping the landscape. Having discussions like these with people who truly understand these changes is a self-enriching experience every executive should have.” Zia Mustafa, CFO of Arabian Medical Products Manufacturing Co. (ENAYAH), emphasized that STF offers a clear view of where Saudi Arabia’s trade and finance landscape is headed. “The Summit provides professionals with a big-picture understanding of the macroeconomic forces driving our economy. It aligns directly with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which is turning into reality before our eyes.”Echoing that thought, Mohamed Bellal, Group CFO at Pharma Pharmaceuticals Group, spoke about the changing role of finance in driving transformation. “Trade finance today is more than a transaction. It’s becoming a strategic enabler of growth, innovation and resilience. This Summit connects policy, purpose and progress, showing how finance can lead transformation rather than simply manage it.” And at the same time for Muhammad Anis Younus, CFO of Al Fadhili Housing Company, the real power of STF lies in its mix of people and perspectives. “It’s rare to have public-sector leaders, banks, corporates and SMEs in one place discussing real, actionable solutions. The Summit helps move from intent to impact by building the kind of partnerships that make change possible.”And Muhammad Salman, CFO of Almunajem Foods Company, summed up the spirit of collaboration that defines STF. “This is a platform where conversations become collaboration. It brings together financial institutions, corporates and policymakers to bridge gaps, share ideas and accelerate innovation across the trade ecosystem.”From every corner of the finance world, one message stands clear. Saudi CFOs are not just adapting to change; they are leading it.Speaking on behalf of the organizers, Sidh N.C., Director of QnA International, emphasizes “For more than a decade, the Saudi Trade Finance Summit has been at the heart of driving dialogue and progress in the Kingdom’s financial sector. It’s a platform where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are formed, and new possibilities for Saudi Arabia’s trade and finance landscape take shape. We’re proud to continue building this space for collaboration, innovation, and growth.”Now in its 13th annual, the Summit continues to be a key meeting point for knowledge sharing and thought leadership, where tradition meets transformation and the Kingdom’s financial future is charted.For more information, visit https://sauditradefinance.com About Saudi Trade Finance Summit: The Saudi Trade Finance Summit, now in its 13th annual, is the Kingdom’s premier platform connecting government, industry, and global finance leaders. Aligned with Vision 2030, it drives conversations and solutions that empower businesses, foster innovation, and unlock sustainable growth. Over two days, participants explore the future of trade finance, digitalization, sustainable finance, SME empowerment, and risk management while forging partnerships that shape Saudi Arabia’s position as a hub for global trade and financial leadership.About QnA International: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Indonesia and Italy.

