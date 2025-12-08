HR Tech Saudi Summit has been advancing people-centric innovation in Saudi Arabia’s USD 576.8 million HR tech landscape

Steen Hjortholm's Session at HR Tech Saudi Summit 25' HR Tech Saudi Summit 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia’s HR technology market continues to expand rapidly — projected to grow from USD 576.8 million in 2024 to USD 1,029.10 million by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 10.7 percent driven by the Kingdom’s digital transformation agenda across government, banking, healthcare, education, real estate and other sectors.This momentum is reinforced by a thriving innovation ecosystem, with more than 1,600 tech startups and USD 412 million in venture funding in H1 2024, as organisations increasingly turn to cloud-based, mobile-first and AI-powered HR solutions for recruitment, payroll, learning, compliance and employee engagement.Against this backdrop, senior HR leaders, policymakers, and technology providers gathered at the 9th Annual HR Tech Saudi Summit this month to discuss the urgent need to create agile, human-centered workplaces.The summit’s value, according to participants, was in its role as a cross-industry convener. Steen Hjortholm, Vice President of People & Culture for SSEA, CIS & MEA at Philip Morris International, who spoke at the event, emphasized the importance of collaborative learning.“The pace of change in our region is remarkable, and Saudi Arabia today is one of the most dynamic environments for transformation,” Hjortholm observed. “When we exchange experiences openly with those shaping policy and technology, we broaden our understanding and spark new ideas. The most valuable outcome is always the dialogue: hearing what others are doing, sharing what we are learning, and discovering how we can progress faster together.”Looking toward 2026, Hjortholm identified key trends he believes will define the next chapter of HR tech. He pointed to a growing demand for hyper-personalized employee learning paths and the maturation of AI as a tool that allows leaders to focus on people rather than process.“The true value of HR technology will increasingly be measured not by efficiency alone, but by how effectively it helps organisations learn, evolve and respond to change,” he explained.This evolution, he noted, demands a new style of leadership. “Leadership is becoming less about directing and more about enabling,” Hjortholm said. “In a digital context, no one has all the answers; what matters is creating an environment where people feel encouraged to explore, ask questions and keep learning. When leaders show they are open to learning, teams feel supported to do the same.”The summit’s organizer, QnA International, highlighted the importance of having diverse voices in the room. “This year’s summit reflected Saudi Arabia’s bold ambition to not only digitise but to humanise the future of work,” said Sidh NC, Director at QnA International. “Contributions from global organizations add meaningful depth to the conversations and help drive the dialogue forward as the Kingdom accelerates its transformation.”The event underscored a widening consensus in Saudi Arabia: that sustainable progress is inextricably linked to investing in human capital and fostering partnerships between people and technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.