Hypersonic Missiles Market Set to Reach $203.49 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hypersonic Missiles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Hypersonic Missiles Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the size of the hypersonic missiles market has experienced robust expansion. The market, which is projected to escalate from $132.69 billion in 2024 to $145.38 billion in 2025, will witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as modernization efforts in the military, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and an arms race, strategic deterrence and concerns over national security, an escalating perception of threats, and the expansion of defense budgets.

The market size for hypersonic missiles is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, with an expectation to reach the value of $203.49 billion by 2029, propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth trajectory in the forecast period is due to factors such as heightened emphasis on both offensive and defensive capabilities, worldwide military cooperatives and partnerships, an escalating demand for precision strike functionality, attention towards scalability and affordability, as well as integration into multi-domain operations. Concurrent trends observed in this forecast period encompass swift technological progression, breakthroughs in aerospace and hypersonic technologies, augmented military funding, and growth in hypersonic glide vehicles.

Download a free sample of the hypersonic missiles market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5317&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Hypersonic Missiles Market?

The hypersonic missiles market is expanding, thanks in large part to actions and financial backing from governmental entities and defense departments. Such bodies have begun supporting research into hypersonics in an effort to boost their military forces. Evidence of this can be seen in the Pentagon's request for a $3.8 billion budget for hypersonic studies for the year 2022. Additionally, data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a specialist organization based in Sweden, shows that global military expenditure hit a new peak in 2022 at $2,240 billion — a 3.7% uptick in inflation-adjusted terms. This spending was heavily concentrated in the United States, China, and Russia which collectively made up 56% of the world's total; the U.S. alone accounted for 39% of all military spending at $877 billion. As such, the ongoing commitment and financial support from governments and defense divisions is anticipated to spur growth in the hypersonic missiles market in the foreseeable future.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Hypersonic Missiles Market?

Major players in the Hypersonic Missiles Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies

• Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corp.

• Hanwha Corporation

• China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Rostec State Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Hypersonic Missiles Market In The Future?

Major global nations are ramping up their efforts to launch long-range hypersonic programs in a bid to secure a strategic advantage in the market. Long-Range Hypersonic Programs are military or aerospace ventures aiming at the creation, investigation, and deployment of hypersonic missile systems with an extended operational range. For example, in October 2022, the United States Department of Defense executed a flight test of hypersonic weapon components successfully. The United States Navy and Army oversaw this test conducted at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The aim behind the test was to authenticate the prospective aspects of the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and the Army's Long Range Hypersonic programs. The examination evaluated the communication and navigation equipment for the hypersonic weapon, alongside advanced glide vehicles. These hypersonic glide vehicles, dispatched from a rocket in the upper stratosphere, glide to the target at an approximate velocity of 3,853 miles (6,200 km) per hour.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Hypersonic Missiles Market

The hypersonic missiles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Hypersonic Glide Vehicle, Hypersonic Cruise Missile

2) By Application: Wire Guidance, Command Guidance, Terrain Comparison Guidance, Terrestrial Guidance, Inertial Guidance, Beam Rider Guidance, Laser Guidance, Radio Frequency (RF) And GPS Reference

3) By End-Users: Military, Civil

Subsegments:

1) By Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV): Boost-Glide Systems, Maneuverable Reentry Vehicles

2) By Hypersonic Cruise Missile: Air-Breathing Hypersonic Missiles, Turbojet And Scramjet Powered Missiles

View the full hypersonic missiles market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hypersonic-missiles-global-market-report

Global Hypersonic Missiles Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Hypersonic Missiles Global Market Report, North America led as the biggest and fastest-growing region for the given year. The report comprehensively covered the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hypersonic Missiles Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Missile Defense System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/missile-defense-system-global-market-report

Missiles Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/missiles-global-market-report

Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-military-weapons-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.