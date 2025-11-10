Firearm Sight Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Firearm Sight Market?

In recent times, the firearm sight industry has experienced consistent growth. This growth, which shows the market expanding from $1.61 billion in 2024 to $1.68 billion in 2025, translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Factors like the demand from military and defense sectors, the enlargement of the civilian market, the impact of law enforcement requirements, and the development of night vision sights have contributed to this rise during the historic period.

The market size of firearm sights is predicted to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $2.04 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.0%. A number of factors can be associated with this growth in the projected period, including the advancement of reflex sights, modular and customization systems, material and structural improvements, and an increase in terrorism. Key trends projected for this period incorporate smart optical features, customizable and modular systems, easy-to-operate controls and interfaces, enhancements in training features, and wireless connectivity and integration.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Firearm Sight Market?

The increase in military spending is anticipated to boost the expansion of the firearm sight market. The term military expenditure refers to a nation's investment in military strategies or resources. This expenditure entails investing in new systems, enhancing existing ones, and conducting research, development, assessment, and validation of new systems that can encourage market growth. For example, in April 2024, the Ministry of Defence, which is responsible for the defense of the UK, reported that defense spending rose from $68.63 billion in 2022/23 to $70.45 billion in 2023/24. Consequently, the surge in defense spending is promoting the firearm sight market’s growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Firearm Sight Market?

Major players in the Firearm Sight Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nikon Sport Optics

• Lucid Optics

• SIG Sauer

• Swarovski Optik KG

• Leupold & Stevens Inc.

• Burris Company Inc.

• Vortex Optics

• Bushnell Inc.

• Sellmark Corporation

• Trijicon Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Firearm Sight Industry?

Leading firearm market entities are putting more focus towards creation of enhanced products like innovative pistols, to cater to the demands of recreational shooters as well as professionals. Innovative pistols are firearms that feature the latest in design and technology to improve performance, dependability, and user interaction. For example, Heckler & Koch USA, a firearms manufacturer based in the US, launched the brand-new CC9 pistol in October 2024. The freshly released CC9 pistol includes an optics-ready design that supports a direct mount for red dot sights, improving target location for users. It features a tritium front sight as well as a blacked-out rear sight, delivering superior visibility in different lighting conditions. This mini-compact firearm merges superior ergonomics and versatility, making it appropriate for concealed carry and everyday use, ensuring its dependability through stringent testing procedures.

What Segments Are Covered In The Firearm Sight Market Report?

The firearm sight market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Full Size, Microdots, Mini Reflex

2) By Platform: Ground-Based, Air-Based, Sea-Based

3) By Application: Hunting, Armed Forces, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Full Size: Standard Red Dot Sights, Reflex Sights, Holographic Sights

2) By Microdots: Compact Red Dot Sights, Miniature Reflex Sights

3) By Mini Reflex: Pistol-mounted Mini Reflex Sights, Shotgun Mini Reflex Sights

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Firearm Sight Market?

In the Firearm Sight Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the most extensive regional market in 2024. However, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

