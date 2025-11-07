Nomadic Inflatable by Yubin Wang, Shuai Gong and Longjie Guo Wins Silver in A' Camping Gear Awards

Nomadic Inflatable

Innovative Tent Design Inspired by Traditional Kyrgyz Yurts Recognized for Excellence in Camping Gear Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of camping gear design, has announced Nomadic Inflatable by Yubin Wang, Shuai Gong and Longjie Guo as the Silver winner in the Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the Nomadic Inflatable design within the camping gear industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.The Nomadic Inflatable tent design holds significant relevance for the camping gear industry and its customers. By combining the traditional elements of Kyrgyz yurts with modern inflatable technology, this design aligns with the growing trend of integrating cultural heritage with contemporary functionality. The tent's unique features, such as quick setup and portability, address the practical needs of today's campers while offering an immersive cultural experience.What sets the Nomadic Inflatable apart is its innovative fusion of traditional yurt design with cutting-edge inflatable technology. The tent features a transparent TPU dome that recreates the starry universe symbolism found in nomadic yurts. The inflatable air columns provide a sturdy supporting structure, allowing for quick and easy setup by a single person. The use of lightweight materials and earthy color palette further enhances the tent's portability and connection to the nomadic wilderness style.The Silver A' Design Award for the Nomadic Inflatable serves as a catalyst for future innovation within Yubin Wang, Shuai Gong and Longjie Guo's design team. This recognition validates their approach of blending cultural elements with modern technology and encourages further exploration in this direction. The award also motivates the team to continue pushing the boundaries of camping gear design, striving for excellence and user-centric solutions.Nomadic Inflatable was designed by a talented team consisting of Yubin Wang, Shuai Gong, Longjie Guo, and Wu Lengzheng. Yubin Wang, the lead designer, brought his expertise in industrial design and civil engineering to the project, ensuring a perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality. Shuai Gong and Longjie Guo contributed their skills in product development and manufacturing, while Wu Lengzheng provided valuable insights into the cultural aspects of the design.Interested parties may learn more about the Nomadic Inflatable design and its creators at:About Yubin Wang, Shuai Gong and Longjie GuoYubin Wang is an industrial designer with a background in civil engineering, combining analytical structural thinking with expressive design creativity. His cross-disciplinary expertise allows him to deliver distinctive value in diverse areas of innovative design. Shuai Gong and Longjie Guo, both from China, bring their skills in product development and manufacturing to the team, ensuring the successful realization of the Nomadic Inflatable design.About Made in KyrgyzstanMade in Kyrgyzstan is a brand concept based on nomadic culture, targeting young camping enthusiasts. The brand aims to modernize and rejuvenate traditional Kyrgyz elements, injecting a new model into the popular camping movement. The Nomadic Inflatable tent is one of the flagship products within this system, showcasing the brand's commitment to cultural preservation and innovative design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Outdoor Gear and Camping Equipment Design category. Recipients are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovative approach, eco-friendly material usage, functionality, aesthetics, ergonomic comfort, durability, ease of assembly, compactness, weather resistance, safety measures, versatility, lightweight design, cost-effectiveness, sustainability in production, multi-functional features, adaptability to various environments, user-friendly maintenance, cultural relevance, and inventive storage solutions. The Silver A' Design Award signifies a notable contribution to advancing industry standards and design practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. With a mission to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world through the power of good design. 