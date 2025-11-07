Camillia by Line 2 Pixels Studio Sdn. Bhd. Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Camillia

Contemporary Malaysian Residence Honored for Exceptional Biophilic Design and Craftsmanship

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Camillia by Line 2 Pixels Studio Sdn. Bhd. as a Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade celebrates the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated in the contemporary Malaysian residence, which seamlessly blends modern principles with romantic charm and a strong connection to nature.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing projects like Camillia that exemplify outstanding biophilic design, craftsmanship, and functionality, the award sets a benchmark for excellence and inspires professionals to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation. This, in turn, benefits clients and end-users who can experience enhanced well-being and harmony in their living spaces.Camillia stands out for its successful integration of prairie-style architecture with modern biophilic design principles. The expansive living space features custom-crafted furniture and curated materials that evoke grace and power, while soft curves, harmonious proportions, and rich textures create a warm and inviting atmosphere. The design emphasizes a seamless connection with nature, bringing in abundant natural light and incorporating organic materials to enhance the living experience.The recognition bestowed upon Camillia by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Line 2 Pixels Studio Sdn. Bhd.'s commitment to excellence and innovation in interior design. This achievement is expected to inspire the studio's future projects, driving them to continue exploring new frontiers in biophilic design and craftsmanship while maintaining their focus on creating meaningful, user-centric spaces that promote well-being and harmony with nature.Project MembersCamillia was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team at Line 2 Pixels Studio Sdn. Bhd. The project was led by Jay Liew, with key contributions from Ee Lin Kang, Sze Kathrine, Ei Ni Sia, Tan Keith, Pui Wee Tin, Pui Wee Chong, Caroline Ting, and Janice Yong, each bringing their unique expertise to the design process.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Camillia residence at:About Line 2 Pixels Studio Sdn. Bhd.Established in 2018, Line 2 Pixels Studio Sdn. Bhd. is a Malaysian design studio renowned for bridging creative visions with reality. Through a fusion of classic and contemporary designs, the studio has redefined spaces tailored to meet each client's individual needs. Their commitment to creating meaningful experiences has earned them a reputation as a leader in purpose-driven design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through original, functional, and emotionally resonant works. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring only the most deserving projects receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through good design, the award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact society. By showcasing these pioneering works on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires a cycle of advancement and appreciation for design excellence.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://designawardinterior.com

