Kalerm Model Z by Nicola Zanetti and Federico Bosque Wins Silver in A' Appliance Industry Awards

Kalerm Model Z by Nicola Zanetti and Federico Bosque

Innovative Coffee Machine Design Recognized for Breaking Conventional Aesthetics and Delivering High-Tech Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of home appliance design, has announced Kalerm Model Z by Nicola Zanetti and Federico Bosque as the Silver Winner in the Home Appliances Design category. This award celebrates the exceptional design and innovation of Kalerm Model Z, acknowledging its significant contribution to the advancement of the home appliance industry.The recognition of Kalerm Model Z by the A' Home Appliances Design Award highlights the design's relevance to current trends and user needs within the industry. By aligning with and advancing industry standards and practices, this innovative coffee machine offers practical benefits for users, showcasing its utility and forward-thinking approach.Kalerm Model Z stands out in the market with its bold, unconventional design that breaks away from traditional coffee machine aesthetics. The sleek, angular structure, combined with premium metallic finishes and dynamic LED accents, gives it a futuristic, high-tech appeal. The design prioritizes user experience, featuring a large touch display for easy recipe selection and customization, a self-adjusting coffee spout, and professional-grade components for a complete coffee-making experience.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Kalerm Model Z serves as motivation for Nicola Zanetti and Federico Bosque to continue pushing the boundaries of design and innovation in future projects. This achievement inspires the team to further explore unconventional aesthetics and cutting-edge functionality, driving the evolution of the home appliance industry.Project Members:Kalerm Model Z was designed by Nicola Zanetti and Federico Gonzalez Bosque, who collaborated to bring this innovative coffee machine to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Nicola Zanetti and Federico BosqueNicola Zanetti and Federico Bosque are accomplished designers from Italy who bring their expertise and creativity to the field of home appliance design. With a focus on innovation and user-centric approaches, they strive to create products that enhance the everyday experiences of consumers.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a profound understanding of industry needs. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Home Appliances Design Award is a prestigious competition that attracts participants from across the home appliance industry, including skilled designers, innovative agencies, and leading manufacturers. By taking part, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by recognizing and promoting superior products that positively impact society. With a rigorous judging process involving industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of home appliance design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at: https://good-designer.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.