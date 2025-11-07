Submit Release
Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa addresses Inkosi DJ Hlabisa Celebration Ceremony, 7 Nov

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa will address the Inkosi DJ Hlabisa celebration ceremony to be hosted by the Empembeni Traditional Council, in conjunction with the Hlabisa Royal Family. Also joining the celebration will be the Deputy Minister of COGTA, Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe.

The celebration commemorates 48 years of leadership and developmental endeavours pioneered by Inkosi Hlabisa which have positively impacted the lives of countless individuals and ensured substantial growth across multiple domains.

This celebration affords a platform not merely to pay tribute to Inkosi DJ Hlabisa’s contributions, but equally to highlight the role fulfilled by traditional leaders within the socio-economic development of South Africa.

Details of the celebration ceremony are as follows:

Date : 7 November 2025
Time : 09h00
Venue : Empembeni, Big Five Hlabisa Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer for the Minister
Cell: 082 7721 709

Mr. Legadima Leso
Head of Communications, CoGTA
Cell: 082 800 3475

