David Hayes Launches Babeltext to Expand Access to AI Globally

David Hayes Presenting Babeltext at Investor Forum

AI Answers to Action

AI communication must be equally intelligent and inclusive. It is essential to connect customers in their language on their preferred channel, with access to AI Agents and human Agents elegantly.” — David Hayes

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When David Hayes’s 13-year-old granddaughter asked a simple question, “Grandpa, how can I use AI on my phone if it only sends texts?” he didn’t expect it would lead to a rethink of how the world connects with artificial intelligence.For Hayes, a veteran in technology and founder of the Sydney-based platform Babeltext , the moment was more than a family conversation. It revealed a global blind spot: access to AI isn’t universal. “If she couldn’t reach AI easily, what about the billions who still rely on basic phones or prefer simple messaging apps?” he recalled.That single question sparked a broader idea: What if AI could move beyond giving answers and start enabling actions?Why not messaging as the new channel for accessing AI?Around 6.9 billion people, over 85% of the world’s population, now use a mobile phone. Most interactions with AI already occur on mobile, often through messaging or voice (GSMA Intelligence, 2025). The shift from desktop to handheld devices isn’t just technological, it’s cultural.Hayes saw that as telecom networks grew smarter and self-managing through automation, customer interaction lagged behind. “We’ve made networks intelligent,” he said. “But our communication with people still isn’t.”The insight was simple but profound: the next phase of AI’s evolution isn’t about more intelligent networks, it’s about more human ones. AI Needs a human touch.The “Answers to Actions” concept came to life when Hayes’s granddaughter asked AI which phone she should buy. The system recommended a fancy smartphone, but she couldn’t complete the purchase without help.That gap between knowing and doing captured the challenge facing AI worldwide. AI can inform, but it can’t yet execute human decisions or empathise with context. “Sometimes you don’t need another answer,” Hayes said. “You need someone or something that helps you act.”The technology that grew from that moment blends AI efficiency with human empathy and action. Conversations can shift seamlessly from an automated assistant to a human helper when nuance or emotion matters, whether it’s a purchase, a support query, or a simple reassurance in another language.Through partnerships with NEXTGEN Group and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the platform has evolved into an enterprise-grade model, integrating multilingual translation, secure data handling, and AI connectivity through AWS Bedrock.The technical achievements are significant, but the human story remains at the centre. The platform now supports 195 languages and connects through familiar channels, SMS, WhatsApp, WeChat, Messenger, WeChat, Telegram, and others, bridging communication gaps that still define much of the world’s customer service and access.AI’s Next Chapter: Inclusion and ActionThe lesson from Hayes’s living room conversation is one that the global tech industry is beginning to absorb. As AI continues to learn and reason, its next great challenge is inclusion: ensuring access for every language, culture, and device.For Hayes, the goal isn’t about building more intelligent machines, it’s about creating technology that acts meaningfully in human terms. “True connection isn’t just about information,” he said. “It’s about action. It’s about making sure technology serves people, not the other way around.”And as for that first question from his granddaughter? Hayes smiles. “Yes, I’ll probably still buy her that phone. She earned it.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.