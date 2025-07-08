Babeltext Launches Seamless Multilingual Messaging for Shopify Merchants to Boost Global Sales

They engage via messaging - Is your business?

Babeltext solves the language issue with Shopify Customer Engagement

Changing the way business and government engage with consumers and constituents is like reinventing the wheel, but once they try, they never go back.” — David Hayes Founder Babeltext

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babeltext , an Australian-born AI -powered multilingual messaging platform, has officially launched its seamless integration with Shopify . This integration enables merchants in Australia, the US, and the UK to provide real-time, multilingual customer support across 195 languages and multiple messaging channels.The integration solves one of the most pressing issues in global e-commerce: the language barrier. While Shopify enables merchants to translate static storefront content, most stores still fail to provide multilingual live support, leading to frustrated customers and lost sales.Babeltext changes that.With its proven Shopify API and omnichannel messaging engine, Babeltext enables merchants to communicate instantly with customers in their preferred language via Web Chat, SMS, WhatsApp, WeChat, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and Discord – all from a single unified dashboard. The platform translates conversations in real time, allowing support teams to respond in English while customers receive replies in their native language.“We built Babeltext to remove the final roadblock to global commerce: real-time human connection in any language,” said David Hayes, Founder of Babeltext. “Shopify merchants can now scale globally, reduce support costs, and serve every customer with dignity – whether they speak English, Mandarin, Spanish, Arabic, or any of the 195 languages we support.”Key Benefits for Shopify Merchants1. Instant Translation in 195 Languages – Handle inquiries from international and English as a second language customers without hiring multilingual staff.2. AI Agents are also available to manage high-volume traffic.3. Omnichannel Support – Manage conversations from SMS, WhatsApp, WeChat, and more inside one inbox.4. Proven Shopify Integration – Babeltext connects directly to Shopify and syncs with order data, customer profiles, and marketing flows.5. Boost Conversions & Satisfaction – Serve diverse customers confidently and reduce abandoned carts due to language misunderstandings.6. Scalable for All Sizes – From small businesses to enterprise merchants, Babeltext adapts to any support volume.7. Security – Being an AWS Partner and AWS Software Partner provides data confidence.This could be you. A Shopify /Babeltext-powered platform enabled an agent team to manage customer support across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe – all without a single native-language hire.As online retailers increasingly expand to international markets, Babeltext positions Shopify merchants to meet demand with fast, empathetic, and culturally competent customer experiences.To learn more or try the integration, visit www.babeltext.com

