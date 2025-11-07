Expanding Domestic and International Markets to Deepen Industry Chain Co-operation

MACAU, November 7 - To support local enterprises in exploring domestic and international markets and to seize the business opportunities brought by the large flow of customers, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region organised 19 Macao enterprises to showcase over 260 products from Macao and Portuguese speaking countries at the "138th China Import and Export Fair" (hereinafter referred to as "Canton Fair"), held in Guangzhou from 31 October to 4 November. Through more than 200 business matching meetings, some of the Macao enterprises had fruitful discussions with Hong Kong chain enterprises on collaboration, with potential to enter the Greater Bay Area and Yangtze River Delta markets. Additionally, some Macao enterprises sought partnerships to develop new sales channels and expand their product reach to the Chinese mainland and overseas markets.

Extending Display and Trading Platforms to Enhance Macao Brand Recognition

IPIM set up a Macao Pavilion at the import exhibition hall of the Canton Fair, promoting products from 19 small and medium-sized Macao enterprises to domestic and international buyers, showcasing over 260 "Made-in-Macao", "Macao Brand," and "Portuguese-speaking Countries" products. IPIM also highlighted the investment environment and development opportunities in Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, showcasing the advantages of Macao's exhibition industry and the services offered by IPIM. During the event, over 200 business matching meetings were engaged, covering areas such as food, wine, and big health products. Macao enterprises also participated in the "2025 Food and Agricultural Products Import Promotion Matchmaking Conference", showcasing their products and engaging in on-site negotiations, extending the display and trading platforms for these products.

Building Effective Platforms to Expand Global Markets

Participating Macao enterprises found the event rewarding in many aspects: A big health products enterprise stated that discussions with suppliers revealed potential collaboration opportunities to export Macao's R&D services. A first-time exhibitor engaged in healthy foods and supplements reported successful connections with several buyers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with chances to tap into the Middle Eastern market. An established Macao brand focused on long-term development aimed to enter more cross-border e-commerce platforms through the exhibition to further expand its global market reach. A fashion accessory enterrprise participating for the first time provided positive feedback, noting the large scale of the exhibition, high traffic, and efficient access to buyers and exhibitors from around the world.

This year's Canton Fair featured approximately 32,000 exhibiting companies, with over 310,000 overseas buyers from 223 countries and regions in attendance. IPIM has organised Macao enterprises to participate in the Canton Fair for 38 consecutive editions, and many have successfully established channels to sell products to the Chinese mainland and overseas markets. Additionally, some enterprises have sought partnerships to develop new products. IPIM will continue to support local businesses in participating in international exhibitions, further promoting Macao's appropriate economic diversification.