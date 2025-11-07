2025 NY Digital Awards Season 2 Winners Announced — Recognizing Global Excellence in Digital Design and Innovation

2025 NY Digital Awards S2 Results Announced 2026 NY Digital Awards Calling for Entries

2025 NY Digital Awards announces S2 winners, celebrating digital design, creative applications, software development, motion graphics, and interface design.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 NY Digital Awards has officially announced the winners of its Season 2 competition, celebrating outstanding achievements in digital design, creative applications, software development, websites, branded content, motion graphics, and interface design. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the award continues to serve as a global benchmark for digital creativity and design excellence.

2025 Featured Winners (Season 2)

Season 2 attracted over 1,000 entries from more than 30 countries, including the United States, United Arab Emirates, China, Canada, and many more — showcasing the finest examples of global digital creativity and innovation.

Among this season’s featured winners are CJ ENM, Shenzhen Sunwheel Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd., Agency Guacamole Zbra Studios, Silver Spoon Agency Inc, and more. Their work demonstrates how digital experiences can combine visionary design with purposeful function, redefining how technology connects brands, users, and ideas.

To view the full list of winners, visit: https://nydigitalawards.com/winner.php.

“This season’s achievements show how far digital design has progressed in both discipline and depth,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “These winners go beyond aesthetics — they refine global standards, influence creative direction, and strengthen the reputation of digital excellence worldwide. We are proud to honor the talent leading with originality and precision.”

A Global Platform for Digital Excellence

The NY Digital Awards continues to welcome submissions from digital creators, agencies, and studios worldwide, offering a prestigious platform for global recognition. All entries are evaluated by an international panel of design, technology, and creative communication experts, ensuring integrity and fairness through a blind judging process.

Each submission is assessed based on innovation, executional craft, interactivity, and market relevance, reinforcing the NY Digital Awards’ position as a global benchmark for digital design and creative communication.

2026 NY Digital Awards Now Open for Entries

Following the conclusion of Season 2, the 2026 NY Digital Awards is officially open for global submissions, inviting designers, developers, creative agencies, and digital professionals to showcase their best work.

• Early Bird Deadline: December 17, 2025

• Final Entry Deadline: March 18, 2026

• Winners Announcement: May 15, 2026

Submit your work at https://nydigitalawards.com/ and gain recognition on the international stage.

About NY Digital Awards

The NY Digital Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence in digital design and creative communication. Through its diverse range of categories, this award distinguishes creative professionals, design studios, and agencies defining the visual and interactive standards of modern digital culture, reflecting the pursuit of creative excellence across the global digital industry.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.