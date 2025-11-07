INNOCN Celebrates Thanksgiving with Exclusive Discounts on Its Latest Monitors

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- November 5, 2025 – To celebrate the Thanksgiving season and express gratitude to users for their continuous support, INNOCN has announced a special limited-time sales event featuring three newly released monitors. From November 5 to November 19, customers in the United States can enjoy exclusive discounts on the company’s latest OLED and Fast IPS displays through Amazon. GA27M1Q — 27-Inch 2K 500Hz OLED MonitorThe INNOCN GA27M1Q brings next-generation performance to competitive gaming with its 500Hz refresh rate and 2K (2560 × 1440) OLED panel. Designed to deliver lightning-fast response times and exceptional contrast, it enables smoother visuals and greater clarity in motion-intensive scenes.List Price: $999.99Coupon: -$250Promotion Code: GA27M1Q500 (-$50)Final Price: $699.99Validity: November 5–19, 2025Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FL1JYN7C GA27W1Q — 27-Inch 4K 240Hz OLED MonitorThe GA27W1Q represents the next step in OLED display innovation, combining 4K UHD resolution with an ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Built with true 10-bit color depth and high pixel density, it offers creators and gamers unparalleled image clarity and lifelike color performance.List Price: $1149.99Coupon: -$150Promotion Code: OGA27W1Q (-$100)Final Price: $899.99Validity: November 5–19, 2025Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FJ2G1T68 27G2T — 27-Inch 2K 320Hz Fast IPS Gaming MonitorThe newly released INNOCN 27G2T is equipped with a 320Hz Fast IPS panel, designed to deliver precise color accuracy and fluid gameplay for esports enthusiasts. Balancing performance and affordability, it offers outstanding speed and visual quality for users seeking a competitive edge.List Price: $399.99Promotion Code: 27G2T320 (-$200)Final Price: $199.99Validity: November 5–19, 2025Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FPFTPPYN A Season of Gratitude and InnovationThis Thanksgiving, INNOCN celebrates not only the holiday season but also its growing community of users and creators. The brand remains committed to delivering high-performance monitors that meet the diverse needs of gamers, professionals, and visual creators worldwide.These Thanksgiving deals are available exclusively through Amazon and will end on November 19, 2025 (PST). Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these limited-time offers while supplies last.About INNOCNINNOCN (Innovative Connection) is dedicated to designing and developing advanced display solutions that merge cutting-edge technology with modern aesthetics. With a focus on quality, performance, and user experience, INNOCN continues to redefine what’s possible in monitor innovation.

