Colle AI Launches Intelligent Automation Tools to Simplify NFT Publishing

Multichain AI Video and Image Generator

The new system introduces adaptive AI-driven publishing to streamline creation, deployment, and multichain distribution for NFT creators

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has launched a new suite of intelligent automation tools designed to simplify the NFT publishing process. These tools integrate adaptive AI systems that reduce manual tasks, improve workflow precision, and enable creators to deploy digital assets across multiple blockchains effortlessly.The intelligent automation tools introduce smart publishing modules capable of handling metadata optimization, contract execution, and multichain synchronization in real time. By automating complex publishing operations, Colle AI empowers creators to focus on creative development while ensuring rapid and consistent NFT distribution across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain.“Automation is transforming how digital creators manage their ideas from inception to release,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Colle AI’s intelligent publishing tools bridge creativity and technology, offering creators a frictionless way to deploy NFTs efficiently across multiple blockchain environments.”Through these intelligent automation tools, Colle AI continues to advance its mission of making NFT creation accessible, scalable, and intelligent. The platform’s adaptive publishing capabilities reaffirm its role as a leading force in connecting automation and artistry across the decentralized Web3 ecosystem.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.