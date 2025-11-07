Governor Newsom announces appointments 11.6.2025

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Alex Norring, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Norring has been the Chief of Legislative Affairs for Administration at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2022. Norring was Legislative Director in the Office of California State Senator Richard Roth from 2018 to 2022. He held multiple positions in the Office of California State Senator Ed Hernandez from 2014 to 2018, including Legislative Director and Legislative Aide. Norring was Committee Assistant at the California State Senate Committee on Health from 2013 to 2014. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $192,216. Norring is a Democrat.

Sarah Larson, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of the Division of Facility Planning, Construction and Management at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Larson was the Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She held several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2016 to 2021, including Deputy Director of the Division of Rehabilitative Programs, Associate Director of the Budget Management Branch, and Chief of Administration and Operations Budget. Larson was a Policy Analyst in the Office of State Senator Jim Beall from 2015 to 2016. She was a Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the Legislative Analyst’s Office from 2013 to 2015. Larson was a Research Assistant at Georgetown University from 2011 to 2013. She was a Quality Management Analyst at the California Prison Health Care Services from 2009 to 2011. Larson earned a Master of Public Policy degree at Georgetown McCourt School of Public Policy and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Health from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $200,520. Larson is a Democrat.

Jessica Mi, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Youth Empowerment Commission, where she has served as an Alternate since 2024. Mi has been a Senior Program Analyst of Sustainable Operations and Environmental, Social, and Governance at Autodesk since 2025, where she was previously a Sustainability Specialist from 2024 to 2025. She was a Carbon Analyst at ENGIE Impact from 2022 to 2024. Mi was a Workplace Sustainability Analyst at Okta in 2021. She was a Sustainability Intern at Okta for Good in 2021. Mi was a Graduate Teaching Assistant at Stanford University from 2021 to 2022. She is a Member of California Youth Connection. Mi earned a Master of Science degree in Environmental Policy, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Systems from Stanford University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mi is a Democrat.