LIFE Delivers Lifesaving Medical Aid to Over 15,000 People in Sub-Saharan Africa
Essential Medical Supplies Distributed Across Mali, Somalia, Somaliland, and the Ivory Coast to Combat Preventable Deaths
Rural communities often lack even basic medical services, and existing facilities are chronically under-equipped. Infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis continue to strain these fragile systems, while historical underfunding and governance challenges exacerbate the problem. Millions remain without essential care, leading to high mortality rates and poor health outcomes.
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is addressing this urgent need by expanding healthcare support across Africa. Recently, LIFE distributed critical medical supplies to more than 15,000 beneficiaries in Mali, Somalia, Somaliland, and Ivory Coast, focusing on underserved and remote communities where access to healthcare is scarce and often life-threatening.
LIFE supplied 14 medical centers across eight locations, including Kangaba, Balan Bakama, Benkadi, Kaniogo, Karan, Marandougou, Narena, and Selefougou. The initiative prioritized equitable access to essential medicines and vaccines, particularly for children under five, pregnant women, and isolated populations.
“Before the medicines arrived at our health center, it was very difficult for us,” shared Bessel, a mother from Mali. “When my youngest child had a high fever last year, we had to travel far and spend money we didn’t have. Now, with the new medicine distribution, everything has changed. My baby got free medicine and recovered in just a few days. I am so grateful.”
Mali faces alarming child health statistics: one in ten children dies before age five, and one in thirty newborns does not survive the first month. Many of these deaths are preventable, yet only 45% of children receive basic vaccinations. LIFE’s efforts, in partnership with UNICEF and the Malian Ministry of Health, aim to reverse these trends by expanding access to lifesaving treatments.
In Somalia, LIFE delivered medical supplies to Wardi Community Hospital, Tamaam Hospital, and Heegan Specialist Hospital. The country struggles with severe maternal and child health challenges: one in eight children dies before age five, and one in twenty women dies from pregnancy-related complications, most of which are preventable.
“In Somalia, women and children often travel hundreds of miles to reach a clinic,” explained Vicki Robb, LIFE’s International/National Programs Director. “The insecurity, high cost of transportation, and lack of infrastructure make it nearly impossible for the most vulnerable to get help when they need it most.”
LIFE’s intervention addresses critical shortages of medicines and targets major causes of mortality, including pneumonia, diarrhea, birth complications, and infections.
LIFE distributed medical supplies to seven medical centers, including: National Hospital, Gebilay Hospital, Central Health Centre, Shifo Health Centre, Borama General Hospital, Hadi Health Centre, and Qolqol Health Centre. These facilities serve communities where healthcare infrastructure and resources are extremely limited.
In the Ivory Coast, LIFE supported clinics in the Agnéby-Tiassa region within the Lagunes District, where rural health centers face severe shortages of medicines and qualified personnel. This initiative brought critical relief to communities battling preventable illnesses and malnutrition.
Aya, a mother of three from a village near Agboville, shared: “I was so worried because I could not find the medicine my son needed anywhere.” Thanks to this donation, my son is now healthy, and I no longer fear falling ill without help nearby,” she continued.
“This initiative is not just about medicine, it’s about dignity, access, and the right to survive,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “We are committed to reducing child and maternal mortality in Africa, and that starts by putting essential supplies in the hands of those who need them most.”
LIFE’s mission is to provide humanitarian aid regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. This latest effort reflects its broader commitment to healthcare access and equity for vulnerable communities worldwide.
Life for Relief and Development, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA, is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to providing aid to individuals regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
