LIFE for Relief and Development (LIFE) Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire as a Vital Humanitarian Lifeline
As two years of conflict leave Gaza’s families without homes, healthcare, or food, LIFE stresses the need for immediate and unhindered humanitarian access
The collapse of Gaza’s health-care system, destruction of housing and infrastructure, and the onset of winter pose a deadly combination for families already pushed to the brink. UN agencies warn that malnutrition and disease outbreaks threaten tens of thousands of children amid widespread hunger and unsafe sanitation.
“While this ceasefire brings relief from the constant bombardment, the suffering of Gaza’s civilians is far from over,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “Families are enduring unimaginable loss — their homes, livelihoods, and sense of safety erased. This pause must be used to deliver critical aid and lay the groundwork for long-term recovery.”
From Emergency Relief to Sustainable Recovery
As bombardments subside, the destruction becomes clearer: over 80 percent of Gaza City’s structures are damaged or destroyed, and most residents live in makeshift shelters unfit for winter weather. Access to safe water, sanitation, and medical care remains critically low, and more than 1.5 million people need shelter assistance, according to the UN Shelter Cluster.
In response, LIFE is expanding its humanitarian operations in coordination with local and international partners. The organization’s next phase of relief will prioritize:
• Rehabilitating water and sanitation systems to reduce the spread of disease.
• Providing winterized shelter and hygiene kits to displaced families in Deir al Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah.
• Scaling up medical and nutrition support for children, pregnant women, and the elderly.
• Rebuilding livelihoods through sustainable recovery initiatives once safe access allows.
“These are not just numbers — they are human lives depending on whether aid can reach them in time,” Dr. Saqr added. “LIFE is committed to staying on the ground for as long as it takes to restore hope and dignity to Gaza’s families.”
The Human Face of the Crisis
Among the displaced is the Al-Bardawil family, parents of five children who fled their home in Khan Younis and now share a single room with relatives in Deir al Balah. With income cut off and hygiene supplies unaffordable, the family faced illness in overcrowded conditions until LIFE’s team provided them with a comprehensive hygiene pack.
“What you gave us wasn’t just aid — it was a form of protection,” said Mahmoud Al-Bardawil. “My children are healthy today because we received what we needed at the right time.”
In North Gaza, Nour, a 36-year-old widow and mother of four, lost her home in the recent escalation and has been sheltering in a school with hundreds of others. She described how LIFE’s food assistance made a difference during the darkest days: “It was the first time in weeks my children had a warm meal that wasn’t shared among dozens of people. You didn’t just feed us — you reminded me that we are not forgotten.”
A Call for Unhindered Humanitarian Access
LIFE joins the United Nations and international partners in urging the immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid, protection of relief workers, and safe corridors for medical evacuations and food deliveries.
“The needs are immense, and every delay costs lives,” said Dr. Saqr. “Now is the time for the world to act with unity, compassion, and urgency.”
Life for Relief and Development, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA, is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to providing aid to individuals regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
