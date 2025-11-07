Boyd Melson to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boyd Melson, former professional boxer, Army Reserve officer, and founder of Raindrops Mindset LLC, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on turning pain into purpose, leading with empathy, and creating honorable businesses that heal and inspire.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website here.In his episode, Melson explores how a childhood sense of empathy became the guiding force behind his life’s mission to cure spinal cord injuries and empower others to catalyze their own transformation.He breaks down how introspection and social impact can merge to create opportunity, healing, and legacy, leaving viewers inspired to find meaning in their own storms.“Leave a feeling inside the tummies of people you meet... find their soul, and speak to it,” said Melson.Boyd’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/boyd-melson

