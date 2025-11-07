Dr. Christy Bock to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christy Bock, founder of Cornerstone Educational Solutions and educational psychologist, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on transforming challenges into purpose-driven growth, advocating for children, and building resilient, value-based businesses.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Dr Bock will explore how to transform shame and setbacks into resilience and long-term success. She breaks down how authentic communication, advocacy, and balancing professional expertise with lived experience can empower families, educators, and communities. Viewers will walk away with strategies to leave a legacy where no child feels broken, no parent is powerless, and no educator is undervalued.“Every challenge we face can be the foundation for meaningful change,” said Bock.Christy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/dr-christy-bock

