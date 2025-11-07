CBP officers at the Progreso Port of Entry make narcotics find of more than $1M

DONNA, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Donna International Bridge seized cocaine valued at more than $1.2 million in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers maintain a constant and active vigilance against narcotic trafficking. This seizure exemplifies their unwavering dedication to CBP’s border security mission and their critical role in preventing dangerous drugs from entering our country and infiltrating our communities,” said Port Director Michael Martinez, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry.

Packages containing 43 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Donna International Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Halloween at the Donna International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a nonintrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 19 packages containing 43 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics has an estimated street value of $1,265,453.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

