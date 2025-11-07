Darren Prince to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darren Prince, renowned sports and celebrity agent, best-selling author, and advocate for addiction recovery, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on overcoming personal struggles, building meaningful success, and transforming adversity into purpose.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Prince will explore how to turn rock bottom into a foundation for a new legacy. He breaks down how embracing vulnerability, overcoming addiction, and using one’s platform for impact can inspire both personal and professional transformation. Viewers will walk away with actionable insights on resilience, recovery, and redefining success.“Sharing my story is about showing others that no matter how low you fall, you can rise higher than ever,” said Prince.Darren Prince’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/darren-prince

