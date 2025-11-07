NeoLumina Partners with Catalent to Pioneer Psilocin Delivery, Marking a Major Leap in Psychedelic Med for Mental Health

NeoLumina is a life sciences company that aims to develop effective first-line therapeutics based on psychedelics for mental health disorders such as eating disorders, depression, anxiety, pain, and addictions.

Pioneering Precision: NeoLumina and Catalent Partner to Redefine Psilocin Delivery for Mental Health Treatment.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeoLumina BioScience Inc., a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing breakthrough treatments for mental health disorders using psychedelics, follows up on its previous announcement on July 17, 2025, whereby a development agreement has been signed with Catalent , Inc., a leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, and development and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products.This collaboration aims to leverage proprietary technology and Catalent’s expertise in drug delivery to develop a first-in-class psilocin delivery product, capable of providing consistent, pre-determined doses of the active compound derived from psilocybin, intended for the treatment of various mental health disorders.Concurrently, NeoLumina is preparing to seek FDA approval to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial for its lead clinical-stage psilocybin-based product candidate, PEX010, in the treatment of binge eating disorder. NeoLumina holds exclusive global rights to PEX010 for eating disorders.Dr. Michael Murray, ND, a leading authority in natural medicine, commented, "I am confident that the partnership between NeoLumina and Catalent will be highly successful. Their combined expertise in natural medicine and drug delivery technology, respectively, holds great promise for the development of innovative treatments for mental health disorders.""We are pleased to partner with Catalent, a recognized leader in drug delivery technology," said Dr. Gaetano Morello, ND., CEO of NeoLumina. "We believe this collaboration will create a novel psilocin delivery system and advance our mission to provide innovative treatments for mental health disorders. We look forward to working together to create a unique new product to treat various psychological conditions while we simultaneously advance our lead product candidate into Phase 2 clinical trials."NeoLumina remains committed to advancing therapies that can address unmet needs in mental health care.About NeoLumina BioScience Inc.NeoLumina BioScience is dedicated to pioneering innovative psychedelic-based treatments for mental health disorders. Its mission is to leverage cutting-edge scientific research and proprietary technology to develop novel, effective, and safe therapies that transform lives worldwide.

