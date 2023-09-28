NeoLumina Bioscience In-Licenses Clinical-stage Psilocybin Product Candidate from Filament Health for Eating Disorders
PEX010 expands NeoLumina’s psychedelic product pipeline. Funding activity in process to advance clinical development.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeoLumina Bioscience Inc. (“NeoLumina” or “the Company”) has entered into an exclusive global license agreement with Filament Health (“Filament”) to develop and commercialize PEX010, a proprietary clinical-stage psilocybin-based drug candidate, for the treatment of eating disorders.
PEX010 is a botanical psilocybin drug candidate created by Filament Health and formulated as an oral capsule for the treatment of a variety of mental health conditions. It has US Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada authorizations to enter Phase 1 and Phase 2 human clinical trials. NeoLumina intends to pursue the advancement of PEX010 directly into Phase 2 human studies.
Eating disorders represent the deadliest of all mental health conditions globally, with an estimated death every 52 minutes. There are currently few drugs approved for eating disorders and recent studies indicate that psychedelics may have efficacy through several mechanisms relevant to eating disorder pathology.
“Eating disorders are a growing problem worldwide, with an unmet treatment need,” said Benjamin Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer of Filament. “With NeoLumina’s experienced team and expert clinical advisors, we are excited to be working with them to advance our drug candidate into human studies.”
“This exclusive license represents a big step in the growth and value creation of our company,” said Gaetano Morello, N.D., NeoLumina’s Chief Executive Officer. With the large number of deaths related to eating disorders, the limited treatment options currently available, the scientific basis for the use of psilocybin to treat this deadly condition, and our ability to enter directly into human studies with this drug candidate, we believe our business proposition has advanced significantly. Based on this, we are offering a unique opportunity for investors to participate in this growing area to prove the value of proprietary psychedelics through human studies, and welcome investors who share our passion for this pursuit to reach out to us.”
About Eating Disorders
Eating disorders are behavioral conditions characterized by severe and persistent disturbance in eating behaviors and associated distressing thoughts and emotions. They can be very serious conditions affecting physical, psychological, and social function. Types of eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, avoidant restrictive food intake disorder, and other specified feeding and eating disorders. Taken together, eating disorders affect up to 5% of the population, most often developing in adolescence and young adulthood.
About Psychedelic Therapy
In recent years, “psychedelic” molecules have been shown in clinical trials to have positive effects on anxiety, depression, addictions, post traumatic stress disorder and other mental health disorders, with minimal negative effects. Psilocybin and psilocin are “psychedelic” molecules with molecular structures like a chemical messenger in the body, serotonin, which mediates functions including mood, imagination, learning and perception. These attributes make psilocybin and psilocin excellent molecules to pursue as a foundation for new agents to help address mental health conditions.
About Filament Health
Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. Filament believes that safe, standardized, naturally derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and their mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament’s platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines. Filament is paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.
About NeoLumina
NeoLumina is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of molecules and derivatives based on psychedelics, as well as intellectual property, focused on improving therapeutic outcomes related to mental health conditions with unmet needs. The Company’s foundation is based on psilocybin and psilocin, two of the most studied and effective natural psychedelic molecules found in certain mushrooms, utilizing both the natural molecules and unique analogs of the natural molecules. NeoLumina’s strategy is centered on the advancement of clinical trials to validate safe and effective proprietary therapies in development for various mental health disorders.
Forward Looking Statements
To the extent statements contained in this news release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding NeoLumina Bioscience Inc. they should be considered "forward-looking statements," as described in the private securities litigation reform act of 1995, that reflect management's current beliefs and expectations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "hope," "hypothesis," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; (ii) our ability to develop our product candidates; (iii) our plans to research, discover, evaluate and develop additional potential product, technology and business candidates and opportunities; (iv) the anticipated timing of clinical data availability; (v) our ability to meet our milestones; and (vi) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
