HDOT launches Priority Multimodal Network

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the launch of its Priority Multimodal Network, a collection of 113 projects on the state highway system that will fill gaps in pedestrian, transit and bicycle access throughout the islands. The network projects include shared-use paths, protected bike lanes, sidewalks and transit facilities. Together, these projects will provide affordable transportation options and improve connections between communities.

The Priority Multimodal Network focuses resources and accelerates implementation timelines to deliver pedestrian, bike and transit improvements on the state highway system sooner than originally planned. The network does not include projects on county roads, but will connect multimodal infrastructure on state highways to multimodal infrastructure on county roads. HDOT will invest approximately $360 million in multimodal projects over the next 10 years: approximately $170 million to fill critical access gaps through projects that will begin construction 2025-2029 and $190 million in additional multimodal projects that will begin construction 2030-2034.

“This network reflects HDOT’s commitment to creating a safer, more connected Hawaiʻi where walking, biking and transit are reliable and affordable choices for daily travel,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “Making an investment in the infrastructure needed to support multimodal transportation will help improve the quality of life for our neighbors and communities.”

To review the network and submit feedback or photos please visit – https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/5-Year-Priority-Multimodal-Network/4p37-hj62

HDOT will host four community meetings — one for each county — to present the network, gather feedback and highlight local projects. Meeting dates and registration information are on the linked Priority Multimodal Network website noted above.

