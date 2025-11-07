Submit Release
Webinar to discuss CMS Age-Friendly Hospital Measure 

Caitlin Gillooley, AHA director of quality and behavioral health policy, and Evelyn Ivy Mwangi, M.D., Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center geriatric hospitalist, will discuss the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Age-Friendly Hospital Measure and Luminis Health’s success in meeting it during a webinar Nov. 20 at noon ET. REGISTER NOW

