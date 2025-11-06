Saskatchewan Enhances Legislation to Support Development of Resource Projects

CANADA, November 6 - Released on November 6, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is introducing new legislation to support mining projects and to help maximize the value of mineral resources for the provincial economy and the people of Saskatchewan.

The Mineral Resources Amendment Act, 2025, tabled in the Saskatchewan Legislature today, provides stability and certainty for resource companies and enhances Saskatchewan's position as one of the world's top-rated jurisdictions for mining investment.

"Our government is focused on making Saskatchewan a great place for resource companies to explore, invest, build and develop projects for the benefit of all Saskatchewan residents," Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young said. "This Bill sets up our world class mining sector for continued growth, ensuring a strong economy and a secure future for our province."

The new legislation allows for the establishment of designated subsurface development areas. This tool enables companies to apply for access to mineral resources that would otherwise remain underground.

"These changes will unlock significantly more value for our potash resources in the province," Potash at The Mosaic Company Vice President of Operations Lawrence Berthelet said. "By enabling companies to tap into stranded assets - that will otherwise never be mined - we are able to produce more potash which means creating millions of dollars in more value for Saskatchewan people, the government and enhancing our ability to mine effectively. This forward-thinking approach will help secure continued growth for the provincial economy."

“These changes enable a win for all parties – while responsibly developing Saskatchewan’s mineral resources,” Saskatchewan Mining Association President Pam Schwann said. “The ability to openly communicate issues with the Government of Saskatchewan and collaboratively develop solutions is a key reason why Saskatchewan is a globally competitive mining jurisdiction.”

“Nutrien welcomes the amendments to the Mineral Resources Act,” Potash and Phosphate Senior Vice President, Upstream Trevor Berg said. “Developed through strong collaboration between industry and government, this legislation provides greater certainty for producers accessing Saskatchewan’s potash resources. By maximizing opportunities for safe and efficient mining, it ensures the province can fully benefit from its world-class mineral assets while delivering lasting value to our communities and economy.”

Companies will be able to apply to the Minister of Energy and Resources for a designated subsurface development area in cases where private mineral owners cannot be located or reasonable efforts have been exhausted to negotiate an agreement. A fair and transparent process has been designed to ensure affected mineral owners' interests are protected while advancing resource development for the benefit of all residents.

Saskatchewan continues to rank as Canada's top jurisdiction for mining investment, according to the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies. In 2025, the province is projected to attract over $7 billion in overall mining investment, which would once again lead the country.

