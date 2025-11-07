$2.5 Million Awarded to NY Urban Farms and Community Gardens

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that $2.5 million has been awarded to 51 organizations across the state through Round 3 of New York State’s Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program. The program is designed to support community growing spaces and recognize their impact on local food resiliency and food security for New Yorkers. Funding for the program was included in the Fiscal Year 2025 and 2026 Enacted Budgets and builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to increasing affordability and food access for all New Yorkers. The program is just one example of the many ways that New York State prioritizes reducing food insecurity and supporting food producers, in contrast to the federal government’s reckless cuts to critical nutrition programs.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Urban Farms and Community Gardens program continues to grow year over year, demonstrating the significance of these growing spaces that are integral to a strong, reliable food supply. These projects span across the entirety of our state, helping to meet the needs of our communities, which is more important now than ever before. I congratulate all the awardees and applaud their vision for expanded growing spaces and enhanced educational programming, helping to directly connect our communities to agriculture.”

Funding was awarded to 51 urban farms and community gardens across the state for projects that focus on food production, food safety, and food distribution while also creating a lasting impact on local food resiliency. Awards will help the organizations managing these spaces to expand gardens, build structures, purchase equipment, and establish educational programs. The awarded recipients include:

Capital Region

Albany City School District - $50,000

Capital Roots Inc - $49,994

Pitney Meadows Community Farm Inc - $50,000

Radix Ecological Sustainability Center - $50,000

Schenectady School District - $48,260

Town of Bethlehem - $50,000

Central New York

Cornell Cooperative Extension: Madison - $50,000

Hopeprint, Inc. - $40,915

Finger Lakes

Blueprint Geneva Inc - $50,000

Equicenter Inc - $39,140

Foodlink Inc - $50,000

Taproot Collective - $50,000

Long Island

Hofstra University - $49,960

Peconic Land Trust Inc - $49,995

Suffolk County Soil and Water - $50,000

The Research Foundation for the State (Stony Brook Southhampton) - $47,002

Mid-Hudson

Community Based Services Inc - $49,780

Common Ground Farm Inc - $50,000

Ecological Citizens Project Inc - $50,000

NatureConnect New York Inc - $50,000

Poughkeepsie Farm Project - $50,000

The Lincoln Park Conservancy Inc - $49,696

United Way of Westchester and Putnam Inc - $50,000

YMCA of Kingston & Ulster County - $50,000

Mohawk Valley

Cornell Cooperative Extension: Herkimer - $50,000

Cornell Cooperative Extension: Oneida - $49,887

New York City

Bronx River Alliance - $50,000

Children’s Aid Society - $50,000

City Parks Foundation - $50,000

Lower Eastside Girls Club of New York - $50,000

New York Restoration Project - $50,000

New York Sun Works Inc. - $49,931

Randalls Island Park Alliance Inc. - $47,050

Services for the Underserved Inc - $50,000

The Kingsbridge Heights Community Center - $50,000

The New York Botanical Garden - $50,000

We Stay Nos Quemado’s Inc - $50,000

Wyckoff House & Association Inc. - $50,000

Southern Tier

Cornell Cooperative Extension: Broome - $50,000

Cornell Cooperative Extension: Steuben - $49,929

Unadilla Community Farm Education Center - $50,000

Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments - $50,000

Whitney Point School District - $40,544

Western New York

Buffalo Vineyard Inc - $50,000

D’Youville College - $49,998

Fare Share Western New York - $36,600

Grassroots Gardens of Western New York - $50,000

Kenmore – Town of Tonawanda School - $50,000

Pelion Outdoor Classroom - $49,960

Providence Farm Collective Corp - $50,000

Salamanca City School District - $50,000

In Round 1 of the program, $800,000 was awarded to 35 organizations, and in Round 2 of the program, $1 million was awarded to 22 organizations across the state through the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program.

In addition to the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program, additional initiatives support these community growing spaces, such as the New York State Community Gardens Leadership Certificate Program, the New York State Soil Testing Program, and the Community Garden Workbook.

These programs build on several initiatives that support New York’s efforts to strengthen and ensure a more resilient system, increase access to food for all New Yorkers, and provide new markets for farmers, including Nourish New York, Farm-to-School Programs, the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs, and more.

New York is home to more than 3,000 registered or permitted urban and community gardens. Through its community gardens efforts, the Department of Agriculture and Markets helps foster greener, healthier cities by connecting community groups with state or local agencies to facilitate the use of vacant properties for community gardens. This grant program complements the Department’s ongoing efforts to provide technical assistance to community growing organizations statewide and promote urban agriculture.