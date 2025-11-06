Governor Abbott, HHSC Submit Application For Rural Health Transformation Program

TEXAS, November 6 - November 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) submitted an application to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to strengthen rural health care throughout the state. As part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, the Rural Health Transformation Program is allocating $50 billion in federal funding over five years to approved states. To be eligible for funding, states must submit a one-time application to CMS.

“Rural health care is critical for the continued health and well-being of Texans across our great state," said Governor Abbott. “To keep Texas thriving, we must strengthen our rural hospitals, expand access to critical mental and physical health care, and help reduce chronic disease through wellness and nutrition initiatives. Working with our federal partners, we will ensure Texans from every corner of the state have greater access to the quality health care services they need and deserve.”

“HHSC is committed to using this opportunity to modernize rural health care throughout Texas,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young. “We look forward to working alongside communities to build a stronger rural health care system for the future.”

The HHSC application, “Rural Texas Strong: Supporting Health and Wellness,” requests federal funding for the following strategies to improve access to health care in rural communities:

Offering grants to reduce chronic disease through prevention, wellness, and nutrition services.

Investing in consumer-facing technology to engage with patients on improving their health.

Deploying artificial intelligence and telehealth services to bridge service gaps.

Recruiting and retaining rural health care workers through career development, scholarships, relocation payments, and training programs.

Improving cybersecurity defenses to protect patient data.

Upgrading equipment in rural hospitals and clinics.

In developing its application to CMS, HHSC reviewed more than 300 written comments submitted through a public input survey. Staff also traveled across the state to participate in regional meetings with local government and community leaders. In October, HHSC hosted a public comment session where participants offered more than 80 oral comments.

CMS is expected to notify states on December 31 of approved funding amounts. To ensure rural Texans benefit from these initiatives, HHSC will use a competitive process to attract and select funding recipients.

For more on the “Rural Texas Strong: Supporting Health and Wellness” application, visit the HHS website.