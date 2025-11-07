Project PROTECT Milestone: Angels for Change and STAQ Pharma Strengthen U.S. Supply of Magnesium Sulfate

Angels for Change announces a significant milestone in Project PROTECT that aims to anticipate and mitigate critical U.S. drug shortages through partnerships

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angels for Change is proud to announce a significant milestone in Project PROTECT, a program that aims to anticipate and mitigate critical U.S. drug shortages of essential medicines through non-profit partnership.STAQ Pharma, a hospital-owned 503B outsourcing facility and recipient of a 2025 Project PROTECT grant, has completed the Preparation and Protective phases for Magnesium Sulfate IV bags. Magnesium Sulfate is a lifesaving medication used in emergency care, maternal-fetal medicine, and critical care settings. Production readiness scheduled for December 1, 2025 will ensure rapid, U.S.-made, on-demand supply to protect patients during shortage.Magnesium Sulfate frequently appears on national drug shortage lists and is vital for treating severe asthma attacks, eclampsia, pre-eclampsia, and cardiac emergencies. Ensuring continuous access is essential for emergency departments, labor and delivery units, and intensive care teams nationwide.“We must stay ahead of shortages,” said Laura Bray, Founder of Angels for Change. “Project PROTECT is building a reliable, onshore, ready-to-activate safety net for patients. STAQ Pharma’s increased capacity and readiness strengthens the US supply chain and ensures care for mothers, infants, and emergency patients throughout the nation during shortage.”Strengthening the Medicine Supply Chain Against ShortagesLaunched in 2022, Project PROTECT proactively builds U.S. manufacturing capacity for patient-critical medicines at risk of shortage. The program has already helped ensure over 750,000 patient treatments during three national shortages and was named one of CNN’s top healthcare stories of 2023.STAQ Pharma’s Magnesium Sulfate readiness builds on earlier Project PROTECT awards to secure supplies of Furosemide and Bumetanide, medications vital for cardiac and renal care. Together, these efforts reinforce emergency preparedness and strengthen hospital readiness during supply chain disruptions.“By working with Angels for Change, we can prepare, anticipate, and close gaps before patients feel the impact of shortage,” said Mark Spiecker, President of STAQ Pharma.A key focus of Project PROTECT includes protecting vulnerable patient groups who face heightened risks from a delay in care. Ensuring stable access to Magnesium Sulfate is especially critical in maternal-fetal medicine, where timely treatment for eclampsia can prevent life-threatening complications for mothers and newborns. The impact of this work is deeply personal for Angels for Change Founder Laura Bray, who, like more than 50,000 mothers each year, relied on Magnesium Sulfate during childbirth — underscoring why proactive preparedness saves lives.About Project PROTECTProject PROTECT is a national program that provides grants to U.S.-based 503B outsourcing facilities to proactively prepare essential medicines at risk of shortage. By establishing ready-to-activate domestic capacity, the program strengthens national preparedness and protects patient access vulnerable therapies.Learn more: www.angelsforchange.org/project-protect About Angels for ChangeAngels for Change is a nonprofit patient-advocacy organization dedicated to ending drug shortages through advocacy, awareness, and a resilient supply chain. Angels for Change partners across healthcare, supply chain, manufacturing, and government to ensure patients receive lifesaving medicines when they need them.Learn more: www.angelsforchange.org About STAQ PharmaSTAQ Pharma is a hospital-owned 503B outsourcing facility that supplies sterile injectable medications nationwide to support continuity of care and help providers navigate drug shortages. With two FDA-registered facilities, STAQ delivers high-quality ready-to-administer sterile injectables, IV bags, and syringes to healthcare systems across the United States.Learn more: www.staqpharma.com

