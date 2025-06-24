Angels for Change Partners with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to Combat Oncology Drug Shortages 

Angels for Change at Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Facility

New Project PROTECT Grant Targets National Supply Gaps in Carboplatin and Methotrexate Injections.

Through Project PROTECT, we’re proactively safeguarding patients from drug shortages before they become crises” — Laura Bray, Chief Change Maker

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a decisive move to safeguard pediatric cancer patients from life-threatening drug shortages, Angels for Change has awarded a 2025 Project PROTECT grant to a 503B Outsourcing Facility operated by the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company.This groundbreaking partnership will fast-track the production of two essential chemotherapy drugs—Carboplatin Injection and Methotrexate Injection—both currently in critical national shortage. By expanding onshore manufacturing and supply readiness, the collaboration aims to ensure timely access to these life-saving medications for patients and healthcare providers across the country during shortage.This marks the first collaboration between the patient advocacy nonprofit and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company who share a mission to prevent and mitigate drug shortages. Through Project PROTECT, we’re proactively safeguarding patients from drug shortages before they become crises,” said Laura Bray, Founder and Chief Change Maker of Angels for Change. “Partnering with trusted innovators like Mark Cuban Cost Plus ensures that even during supply chain disruptions, patients can access the medications they depend on without delays.”A Proactive Approach to PreventionLaunched in 2022, Project PROTECT (Proactive Response to Essential Drug Shortages through End-to-End Coordination and Trust) is the only national program that funds pharmaceutical production before shortages reach critical levels. By leveraging predictive data and strategic onshore manufacturing partnerships, the initiative creates a robust safety net for at-risk medications.The 2025 grant will support targeted infrastructure investments and expanded manufacturing of Carboplatin and Methotrexate—two cornerstone drugs in cancer treatment protocols.“These medications are essential to cancer care,” said Alex Oshmyansky, Founder & CEO, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. “We are proud to work alongside Angels for Change to help ensure they remain available for every patient who needs them.”Building a Resilient Future for Patient AccessPROTECT represents a new standard in pharmaceutical supply chain resilience—focusing on transparency, early intervention, and patient-first solutions. By anticipating potential shortages and investing in readiness, Angels for Change and Mark Cuban Cost Plus are reshaping how the healthcare system protects access to vital medications.About Project PROTECTProject PROTECT is a national initiative that provides grants to 503B Outsourcing Facilities to proactively manufacture essential medications at risk of shortage. Learn more: www.angelsforchange.org/project-protect About Angels for ChangeAngels for Change is a nonprofit patient advocacy organization dedicated to ending drug shortages through advocacy, awareness, and a more resilient pharmaceutical supply chain. Learn more: www.angelsforchange.org About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug CompanyThe Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company is committed to making medications more affordable and accessible by offering them at transparent, low-cost prices. The company partners directly with manufacturers to help fix the broken pharmaceutical supply chain. Learn more: www.markcubancostplusdrugcompany.com

