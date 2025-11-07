Legendary Producer Rob Fraboni Joins 2B3D to Transform Veteran Mental Health in VR

2B3D Partners with Legendary Producer Rob Fraboni and RealFeel™ to Revolutionize Veteran Mental Health Through MedQuest Experience In-Game Medical Care like never before with 2B3D's MedQuest, an innovative telemedicine platform designed to provide accessible therapy sessions within the ActionVerse, enhancing healthcare accessibility through gamification.

2B3D has partnered with legendary producer Rob Fraboni and RealFeel™ to revolutionize military veteran mental health through MedQuest

RealFeel brings that emotional authenticity to digital realms, and applying it to support veterans’ mental health is a meaningful way to give back to those who’ve given so much.” — Rob Fraboni

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2B3D Inc., a veteran-owned pioneer in virtual reality mental health solutions, today announced a partnership with acclaimed music producer Rob Fraboni and his innovative audio technology company, RealFeel™. The collaboration will integrate RealFeel’s groundbreaking sound enhancement technology into MedQuest and VRXSolutions to deliver advanced mental health tools aimed at reducing veteran self-harm and improving overall well-being.MedQuest, 2B3D’s flagship in-game medical program, provides free, immersive therapy to military veterans through their metaverse environment, the ActionVerse. Its new Listening Room Project, led by Ten Cadle, will feature RealFeel’s proprietary process that restores the natural flow and emotional depth often lost in digital audio. The process has been described as “the cure for digital sound.” The Listening Room will offer enhanced therapeutic soundscapes, music therapy sessions, and sensory experiences designed to promote relaxation, emotional healing, and resilience.Rob Fraboni, a renowned producer and engineer known for his work with Grammy-winning artists including Bob Dylan, The Band, Keith Richards, and Eric Clapton, has spent more than 25 years perfecting RealFeel™ to bring analog warmth and emotional depth to digital sound. His reputation for capturing the emotional essence of live performance has made him one of the most respected figures in modern music production.Robert Bell, CEO and Co-Founder of 2B3D Inc., said the collaboration represents a major step forward in virtual mental health care. “This partnership represents a fusion of cutting-edge audio technology and virtual reality, creating a more impactful space for veterans to address mental health challenges,” Bell said. “Veterans are our top priority, given the many on our team who have served. But we also envision expanding these tools to other high-risk groups, as the crossover potential is immense.”RealFeel’s integration will complement MedQuest’s existing suite of mental health resources, including live therapy sessions and VR-based interventions, by adding an auditory dimension that can deepen therapeutic engagement and emotional recovery.Rob Fraboni said working with 2B3D on MedQuest is a natural extension of his lifelong belief in the healing power of sound. “Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed how music and sound can profoundly touch the soul and aid in healing,” Fraboni said. “RealFeel brings that emotional authenticity to digital realms, and applying it to support veterans’ mental health is a meaningful way to give back to those who’ve given so much.”Colonel Mark Schonberg, a 34-year veteran and President of the MedQuest project, said he has seen firsthand the invisible wounds that service can leave behind. “This partnership with Rob Fraboni and RealFeel elevates our platform, providing veterans with innovative, accessible tools that can truly save lives by fostering deeper emotional connections and reducing self-harm,” Schonberg said.Bell added that the collaboration highlights 2B3D’s mission to make immersive mental health support accessible to all veterans. “Teaming with a legend like Rob Fraboni allows us to blend world-class audio innovation with our VR expertise, making MedQuest an even more powerful resource for those in need,” he said. “We’re building a future where mental health support is immersive, effective, and free for veterans everywhere.”In advance of Veterans Day on November 11, 2B3D extends its gratitude to all who have served our nation. The company stated, “Thank you for your selfless service and sacrifice. We honor you today and every day.”

MedQuest: Discovering the Full Potential of In-Game Medical Care in the ActionVerse

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.