2B3D Announces Playable AstroBowl Demo Launching on Super Bowl Sunday

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2B3D Inc., a leading Web3 gaming and technology company pioneering blockchain-powered entertainment and mental wellness innovation, announced today that the first playable demo of its upcoming title Astro Bowl : Retro will debut on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, 2025.Players worldwide will get their first opportunity to experience Astro Bowl in 2B3D’s groundbreaking two-part gaming franchise that merges traditional football with sci-fi storytelling, futuristic visuals, and blockchain rewards.“Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect moment to introduce Astro Bowl to fans who love football and innovation,” said Robert Bell, CEO and co-founder of 2B3D. “This game launch is the beginning of a connected universe where players can compete, earn, and influence the story itself.”Astro Bowl reimagines gridiron football as a cinematic interstellar competition played within the Astro Football League (AFL), the galaxy’s largest sporting event. The game fuses football mechanics with RPG-style progression, robotic avatars, and a rich cosmic narrative set within 2B3D’s immersive ActionVerse.The journey begins with Astro Bowl: Retro, a nostalgic homage to the retro game Tecmo Super Bowl built with Unreal Engine 5. The game combines retro-inspired visuals and music with modern 3D environments, offering players the ability to switch seamlessly between pixel and high-definition modes. Players can compete in fast-paced matches, earn cryptocurrency through victories, and explore the early lore of the AFL, which features 32 teams across two conferences and worlds like TRAPPIST-1e, Nova Argos, and Alpha Centauri.“Astro Bowl connects classic football culture with futuristic storytelling,” said Anthony B. Smith, Vice President of 2B3D and two-time Super Bowl champion. “Every play matters. Every decision shapes the future of the league and the world it’s built in.”Each Astro Bowl team has its own mythology, environment, and fan base, from the WASP-12 Miners and Methuselah Mythics to the Aurora Frostborn and Martian Mavericks. The league’s eight divisions celebrate diversity and creativity across the galaxy, uniting players through competition and community.“We designed Astro Bowl to be a living experience,” added Bell. “This first demo is a glimpse into a much larger vision that connects gaming, sports, and storytelling in ways never done before.”The Astro Bowl: Retro demo will be available for download on February 8, 2025, at www.2b3d.com/AstroBowl , with expanded gameplay, team updates, and full ActionVerse integration rolling out later this year.About 2B3D Inc.2B3D is a Web3 gaming and virtual reality company pioneering immersive, blockchain-powered experiences that merge entertainment with social impact. Through its connected metaverse, the ActionVerse, 2B3D is redefining how players engage with games, community, and wellness.The company’s flagship title, AstroBowl, fuses competitive football with sci-fi storytelling and Play-to-Earn mechanics, featuring real-world athlete integration and a dynamic, evolving narrative.2B3D is also developing MedQuest , a virtual health platform offering 24/7 access to therapy, group sessions, and secure consultations within game-based environments, helping veterans and players alike access support through familiar, interactive worlds.To learn more, visit www.2b3d.com Media Contact:Nathaniel FreeChief Communications Officer2B3D385-283-5551Nathaniel.free@2b3d.com

